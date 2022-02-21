Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures from her baby shower with Gautam Kitchlu, fans say 'badhaai ho'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with husband Gautam Kitchlu, took to Instagram to share pictures from her baby shower ceremony on Sunday night. Her fans took to the comments section to share their excitement.

Going by the pictures, Kajal had a very close-knit ceremony with close family. Kajal took to Instagram Stories to share pictures from the ceremony. She also posted a picture on her profile. In the pictures, Kajal, dressed in red saree, can be seen with husband Gautam and her friends and family at the traditional god bharaai (baby shower) ceremony).

Her fans couldn’t stop gushing in excitement. A fan wrote, “Awww” with a red heart emoticon. Another fan commented, “Congratulations ma’am.” Several others sent heart emojis and congratulations to the actor.

Kajal had shared the first glimpse of her baby bump around New Year's Day, following which husband Gautam shared the news of her pregnancy through a post on his Instagram.

Two weeks ago, Kajal took to Instagram to share a long post on women during pregnancy. She also slammed trolls who body shame pregnant women. Kajal shared a long post on the pre and post pregnancy phase in the lives of women.

“I’ve been dealing with the most amazing new developments in my life, my body, my home and most importantly my workplace. Additionally, certain comments/ body shaming messages/ memes don’t really help. Let’s learn to be kind and if that’s too hard, maybe, just live and let live,” she wrote.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares first glimpse of baby bump in pic with husband Gautam

She further added: “We may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return to the way we looked before pregnancy. And THAT'S OK.”

On the career-front, Kajal awaits the release of Telugu film Acharya and Tamil film Hey Sinamika.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON