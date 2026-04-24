Kajol admits to struggling with parenting her Gen Z daughter Nysa Devgan: ‘We were fighting and irrational’

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married since 1999 and have two children together – Nysa and Yug Devgan. On Lilly Singh’s podcast, Kajol admitted to struggling with parenting her Gen Z daughter. She admitted that there were almost 3 years during which they fought a lot.

Kajol on struggling with parenting Nysa

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa recently turned 23.

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On the podcast, Kajol was discussing Gen Z parenting hacks when she opened up about her relationship with Nysa. She admitted that it was a relationship they had to work on. “I have a lot of talks with her, I talk her through things. It’s a relationship that we had to build. Hormones hit, and she was 12. And we were all over the place. We were fighting, and we were both irrational at times. We were both illogical at times. Being the adult, I stood up, and I said, I should be a little more rational. I decided that I am not going to fight with her that much; I’m going to try and talk to her. As much as I can talk at her till she starts listening to me. And work with her,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kajol also admitted that there were three years where she struggled while parenting and revealed what her biggest learning was from that time. “We both struggled for nearly three years. Both of us were like, I don’t want to listen to you, I don’t want to talk to you. But eventually it became conversations, long conversations. Then I realised that it was more about just me sitting down and listening to her. It was not about talking so much. It was just about giving her space to talk herself and to be heard. That made the biggest difference. That was my biggest learning,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kajol also admitted that there were three years where she struggled while parenting and revealed what her biggest learning was from that time. “We both struggled for nearly three years. Both of us were like, I don’t want to listen to you, I don’t want to talk to you. But eventually it became conversations, long conversations. Then I realised that it was more about just me sitting down and listening to her. It was not about talking so much. It was just about giving her space to talk herself and to be heard. That made the biggest difference. That was my biggest learning,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Nysa, who recently turned 23, is in a much better place with her mother now. On her birthday earlier this week, Kajol posted sweet pictures of them together, writing, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me.” The actor has often stated in interviews that her daughter is not interested in pursuing acting.

Recent work

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Kajol last starred in the 2025 theatrical film Maa and the Prime Video film Sarzameen. Incidentally, she played a mother protecting her child in both films. She also hosted the talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, with Twinkle Khanna for Prime Video and starred in Season 2 of the JioHotstar series, The Trial. Kajol will soon star in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni: Queen of Queens with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, and others.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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