Kajol admits to struggling with parenting her Gen Z daughter Nysa Devgan: ‘We were fighting and irrational’
While talking to Lilly Singh, Kajol spoke about parenting her children, Yug and Nysa, with Ajay Devgn. Here's what she said.
Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married since 1999 and have two children together – Nysa and Yug Devgan. On Lilly Singh’s podcast, Kajol admitted to struggling with parenting her Gen Z daughter. She admitted that there were almost 3 years during which they fought a lot.
Kajol on struggling with parenting Nysa
On the podcast, Kajol was discussing Gen Z parenting hacks when she opened up about her relationship with Nysa. She admitted that it was a relationship they had to work on. “I have a lot of talks with her, I talk her through things. It’s a relationship that we had to build. Hormones hit, and she was 12. And we were all over the place. We were fighting, and we were both irrational at times. We were both illogical at times. Being the adult, I stood up, and I said, I should be a little more rational. I decided that I am not going to fight with her that much; I’m going to try and talk to her. As much as I can talk at her till she starts listening to me. And work with her,” she said.
Kajol also admitted that there were three years where she struggled while parenting and revealed what her biggest learning was from that time. “We both struggled for nearly three years. Both of us were like, I don’t want to listen to you, I don’t want to talk to you. But eventually it became conversations, long conversations. Then I realised that it was more about just me sitting down and listening to her. It was not about talking so much. It was just about giving her space to talk herself and to be heard. That made the biggest difference. That was my biggest learning,” she said.{{/usCountry}}
Kajol also admitted that there were three years where she struggled while parenting and revealed what her biggest learning was from that time. “We both struggled for nearly three years. Both of us were like, I don’t want to listen to you, I don’t want to talk to you. But eventually it became conversations, long conversations. Then I realised that it was more about just me sitting down and listening to her. It was not about talking so much. It was just about giving her space to talk herself and to be heard. That made the biggest difference. That was my biggest learning,” she said.{{/usCountry}}
Nysa, who recently turned 23, is in a much better place with her mother now. On her birthday earlier this week, Kajol posted sweet pictures of them together, writing, “I am so blessed .. she was born and the world changed.. I thank God everyday for You my darling .. u are perfect and all mine always. Happy happy birthday to u and me.” The actor has often stated in interviews that her daughter is not interested in pursuing acting.
Recent work
Kajol last starred in the 2025 theatrical film Maa and the Prime Video film Sarzameen. Incidentally, she played a mother protecting her child in both films. She also hosted the talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, with Twinkle Khanna for Prime Video and starred in Season 2 of the JioHotstar series, The Trial. Kajol will soon star in Charan Tej Uppalapati’s Maharagni: Queen of Queens with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha, Jisshu Sengupta, and others.
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