Kajol and Juhi Chawla team up against Aamir Khan at Lagaan event, tease him:‘He has a great taste in women’

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan has completed 25 years, and the makers marked the milestone with a special celebration in Mumbai. The star-studded event saw several prominent names from the film industry joining Aamir Khan, including Salman Khan, Javed Akhtar, Kajol and Juhi Chawla. However, it was Kajol and Juhi's playful roasting of Aamir that became one of the highlights of the evening, leaving fans nostalgic about their Ishq days.

Kajol and Juhi Chawla pull Aamir Khan's leg

Kajol and Juhi Chawla tease Aamir Khan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the event, Kajol and Juhi were asked to share a few words about Aamir. The duo quickly turned the moment into a light-hearted roast. Kajol said, “Well, what can I say? One thing we can say about Aamir Khan is the fact that his production has definitely proved that he has great taste in movies, irrevocably good taste. Starting with Lagaan and continuing forward — and great taste in women as well.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Aamir burst into laughter and appeared visibly shy after Kajol's remark. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aamir burst into laughter and appeared visibly shy after Kajol's remark. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Juhi added, “I don't have just one word but a lot more for Aamir. If I start, I can take over the evening. Because before he began Aamir Khan Productions, he was AK and we worked together, that was his first film. Aur dekho jisne mere saath kaam kiya, woh kahan pahunch gaya (And look at the people who worked with me — see how far they have gone in life).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Juhi added, “I don't have just one word but a lot more for Aamir. If I start, I can take over the evening. Because before he began Aamir Khan Productions, he was AK and we worked together, that was his first film. Aur dekho jisne mere saath kaam kiya, woh kahan pahunch gaya (And look at the people who worked with me — see how far they have gone in life).” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fans thoroughly enjoyed the banter between the actors. One social media user commented, “Kajol, you are right, great taste in women.” Another wrote, “Kajol and Juhi being funny and sweet, Kiran watching ;)”. A third said, “Wow, Ishq vibes returning. Juhi and Kajol.” Another comment read, “Giving Ishq vibes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans thoroughly enjoyed the banter between the actors. One social media user commented, “Kajol, you are right, great taste in women.” Another wrote, “Kajol and Juhi being funny and sweet, Kiran watching ;)”. A third said, “Wow, Ishq vibes returning. Juhi and Kajol.” Another comment read, “Giving Ishq vibes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kajol's playful remark comes at a time when Aamir's personal life has once again become a talking point. The actor was first married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Following their separation, he married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan. Although Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021, they continue to co-parent their son. Recent reports suggest that the actor is preparing to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private ceremony on July 5.

Kajol, Aamir and Juhi previously shared screen space in the 1997 romantic comedy Ishq. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also starred Ajay Devgn, Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in pivotal roles. The film went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of its time.

About Lagaan's 25-year celebration

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, Lagaan is set to return to cinemas with a special re-release. The makers recently unveiled a new trailer to mark the occasion. Released in 2001, the film became a landmark achievement in Indian cinema, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success. It also secured an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category and won multiple honours at the 49th National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON