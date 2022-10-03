Kajol brings back her hilarious antics to Durga Puja pandal, tells Jaya Bachchan 'mask utaarna padega'. Watch

It's usually Jaya Bachchan who scolds people when she doesn't want to get her picture clicked. But it was the other way around when she recently visited a Durga puja pandal in Juhu, Mumbai. Kajol scolded Jaya in jest and made the veteran actor remove her mask for pictures at the celebrations. Also Read| Kajol is a proud mom as son Yug serves bhog during Durga puja

A video of the incident was shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. Jaya greeted Kajol while choosing to keep her face mask put. Kajol wagged her finger at Jaya and told her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)." Jaya also caved in, and the two laughed as they posed for some group pictures for the shutterbugs. Jaya declared after a few seconds that she is going to put her mask back on.

The group picture featured several other celebrities from the Hindi film industry. Kajol's mom Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and cousins Rani Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji, as well as Mouni Roy, were part of the picture.

Kajol is often seen in a different element during her puja pandals visits. On one occasion, she and Tanishaa were spotted in the middle of a playful argument following which Tanuja had to shush her daughters. On another occasion, she flipped her middle finger in a friendly banter with cousin Raja Mukerji (Rani's brother).

The actor celebrates Durga Puja on a grand scale every year. This time, she was joined by her and Ajay Devgn's son Yug, who served food to the devotees at the pandal on Sunday. Kajol held a big bowl of food and walked alongside Yug as he served it to people.

Rani Mukerji visited on Sunday night as well and posed for pictures with comedian Sumona Chakravarti. On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor also visited the pandal and posed for pictures with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and his co-star Mouni Roy.

