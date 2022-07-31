Kajol revisits her films as she celebrates 30 years in cinema; Ajay Devgn says 'you're just getting started'

Kajol, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1992 film Bekhudi, celebrated 30 years of her acting career on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the actor revisited some of the most popular roles of her career, as she expressed gratitude for all the love she has received. Actor-husband Ajay Devgn also gave her a shoutout on social media to celebrate the special occasion. Also Read| Kajol shares pics of her ‘moods’, fans say ‘most beautiful woman’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol shared a montage video that featured pictures from some of the most popular movies of her career, including Bekhudi, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Gupt, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, Helicopter Eela, Tanhaji, and her last film Tribhanga.

She set the video to the tune of Unstoppable by Sia, and captioned it, "Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting..."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol also said that she hopes to have another 30 years in the industry, and her husband Ajay Devgn agreed that she is just getting started. Ajay, who has starred opposite Kajol in several films, including Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Dil Kya Kare, shared a picture from their last film together to celebrate his wife's achievements.

Sharing a picture of them dancing together in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay wrote, "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories."

Kajol was last seen on the screen in the 2021 Netflix film Tribhanga. She will next be seen in Salaam Venky, a film by Revathi. It is rumoured that she also has a cameo appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON