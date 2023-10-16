Kajol dresses up as Anjali on 25th anniversary of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, revisits memories from film

Kajol has shared a cute video of herself, dressed as her iconic character Anjali from the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Monday marks the 25th anniversary of the film which featured Kajol opposite Shah Rukh Khan. (Also read: Manish reveals Kajol's lehenga in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was inspired from a carpet)

Kajol's post

Kajol brought back her athleisure and short bob look back.

Posting the video on Instagram, Kajol wrote Monday morning, “Stepping back into Anjali’s shoes after 25 years ( couldn’t find the basketball though) So many memories and love attached to this film.. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for @karanjohar and a beginning to an amazing journey for @dharmamovies.” Directed by Karan Johar, the film also featured Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji and Archana Puran Singh in important roles.

She also praised the music of the film and added, “Fabulous music that still resonates, even today.. #kkhh is and always will be a labour of love @manishmalhotra05 @mickeycontractor @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @iam_johnylever @parzaan.dastur @anupampkher @archanapuransingh #25yearsofkuchkuchhotahai.”

Saba Pataudi loves Kajol

Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi was among the first ones to comment on the post. She wrote, “Congratulations! STILL loveeeee both movie n You!.” The official Instagram handle of Dharma Movies commented, “Yeh ladki hai deewani’ since 1998!”

Fans loved Kajol's post and showered love in the comment box. “You look so gorgeous in this tracksuit Anjali just got more, and more hotter with time," wrote one of them.

Fans fell in love with Kajol after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Many fans wrote that they first fell in love with Kajol after watching her in the movie. One of them wrote, “YAAAASSSS I really remember when I was kid, I always looked like Anjali because I was so obsessed. I started to like you because of this movie till NOW..”

"I saw you for the first time from this movie. I was 8yo at that time. I fell in love at first sight with you when you wore black saree in Ladki Badi Anjani Hai. I asked my aunt, "Who is this beautiful woman?" and she answered "Kajol". Since then, I started watching your movies, and then decided to become your fan (Kajolic). Thank you @kajol for Anjali. I Love You," another fan wrote.

Talking about her ‘tomboy’ look in the movie, Kajol told India Today, “The Tomboy part of her definitely! I loved her tracks and workout wears. I am still wearing them till today. So that is very much a part of me even today..” She was then asked about suggestions she'd like to give to Anjali now, and she said she would definitely give her a straightener and ask her to blow dry her hair better.

Asked to reveal whom Anjali should have chosen among the two lead heroes, Kajol said, “I will tell Anjali to cut her hair and open an athleisure company. Dump both of them.” Shah Rukh Khan played Kajol's onscreen college love Rahul while Salman Khan essayed the role of Aman, her fiancee.

