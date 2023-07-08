Kajol enjoys ‘dinner and dessert date’ with Manish Malhotra in London. See pics

Actor Kajol and costume designer Manish Malhotra have been friends for over 25 years now. The designer is the brains behind many of Kajol's iconic looks on the big screen over the years. The two recently caught up for a ‘dinner and dessert date’ in London. (Also Read: Kajol says Madhuri Dixit is an underrated actor who hasn't gotten the ‘variety of roles’ she deserves)

Kajol and Manish Malhotra on a 'dinner and dessert date' in London

Kajol, who is basking in the praise she's getting for her segment of Netflix India anthology Lust Stories 2, recently visited London. She was spotted on a ‘dinner and dessert date’ with Manish Malhotra. The popular designer, in London for an entrepreneur's wedding reception, posted pictures of himself and Kajol on his Instagram Stories.

Who's wearing what

While Manish is seen in a black T-shirt and a dark blue jacket, Kajol was spotted in a white sweater with black stripes. She accessorised it with a watch and was also seen pairing it with black sunglasses in one of the pictures. While she's posing with Manish in one picture, she is seen enjoying a chocolate cake or brownie in the other one.

Manish Malhotra posted a picture with Kajol from London

Kajol enjoys a 'dinner and dessert date' with Manish Malhotra in London

Kajol and Manish go back a long way

Manish first designed for Kajol in Naresh Malhotra's 1994 romantic comedy Yeh Dillagi. He subsequently designed the iconic costumes of Kajol in Aditya Chopra's 1995 directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He also designed Kajol's wardrobe in her maiden turn as a negative character in Rajiv Rai's 1997 romantic thriller Gupt: The Hidden Truth. They followed it up with Tanuja Chandra's 1998 psychological thriller Dushman and the memorably diverse tomboyish and sari wardrobe of Karan Johar's 1998 directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. They followed it up with Prakash Jha's 1999 film Dil Kya Kare before Kajol got married to co-star Ajay Devgn and took a hiatus from acting.

Manish then designed Kajol's costumes in her comeback vehicle, Karan Johar's 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, her cameo in the song Maahi Ve in Nikkhil Advani's 2003 romantic comedy Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kunal Kohli's 2006 romantic film Fanaa, her cameos in Rock n' Roll Soniye in Karan's 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Deewangi Deewangi in Farah Khan's 2007 reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om, Ajay Devgn's 2008 directorial U Me Aur Hum, Karan's 2010 directorial My Name Is Khan, Siddharth P Malhotra's 2010 dramedy We Are Family, and most recently, her cameo in Karan's 2012 campus caper Student of the Year.

