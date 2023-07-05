Kajol says Madhuri Dixit is an underrated actor who hasn't gotten the ‘variety of roles’ she deserves

Kajol was recently asked to pick an actor who is underrated. Guess who she picked? Madhuri Dixit. Yes, the two were often competing for the same roles back in the 1990s before each of them got married at the peak of their career and took a sabbatical. (Also Read: Kajol lauds daughter Nysa Devgan for handling paparazzi with grace: ‘Mera chappal bahut pehle nikal chuka hota’) Kajol thinks Madhuri Dixit is an underrated actor

Kajol has never shared the screen space with her contemporary Madhuri Dixit. However, her husband has worked with Madhuri in a few films, most recently Indra Kumar's 2019 adventure comedy Total Dhamaal. However, Madhuri was paired with Anil Kapoor in the film.

Kajol picks Madhuri as underrated actor

In an interview with Zoom, Kajol was asked to name an underrated actor who hasn't gotten the kind of roles they deserved. Kajol replied that if they're talking variety or range of roles, then the underrated actor would be Madhuri Dixit.

Kajol and Madhuri seen bonding recently

Kajol and Madhuri Dixit were seen bonding and dancing together last year at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party at the designer's residence. Kajol even posted a video with Madhuri from the dance floor, where they're seen singing Abba's iconic track ‘Dancing Queen.' Kajol called Madhuri the ‘dancing queen’ in the caption.

On gender divide in movies

Kajol has said that the reason why there are more women-led content on streaming is because the economics of moviegoing is dominated by men. She added that now that women have started to earn more, they'll probably dictate what kind of movies they want to watch on the big screen.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kajol said that she hopes India can produce its own Wonder Woman one day and that it works as well as Bholaa, the action thriller directed by and starring her husband Ajay Devgn, that released earlier this year.

Upcoming projects

Kajol was last seen in Netflix India's anthology Lust Stories in a segment directed by Amit R Sharma, where she shared the screen space with Kumud Mishra. She will next be seen in her web series debut The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife created by Suparn Verma. It was

