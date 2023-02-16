Kajol knits during makeup session, calls it ‘multitasking at its finest’; fans praise: She doesn't even have to look

Kajol has shared a video from her makeup session and how she uses the time to also practice her knitting. The actor can be seen knitting, while getting her makeup done in the clip. She called it ‘multi-tasking’. Her fans praised her for her talent. Also read: Kajol shares 'laid back' pics from Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's wedding reception; fans say she 'looks like queen'

Sharing a video of herself, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “Hair, makeup, laughter and a hobby… Multitasking at its finest!" She added the hashtags – I do it all, having a good aay, women's club. The actor is seen in a maroon attire, all busy while knitting, and not even looking at it.

A fan commented on the video, “Oh my God!! How you do this diiii (sister).” Another said, “You are blessed with this all talent ma'am… love you lot.” A fan also wrote, “And she knits away!!!!” A person also wrote, “Wow the speed and she doesn't even have to look." A fan also called her ‘multitasking queen’. "All hands on board!" read one more comment. A person also commented, “Aaj kal ke bacche toh pehante nhi may be potey ke liye advance mein bana kar rakh rahi hongi (kids don't wear knitted clothes these days, she must be knitting for grandson in advance). Still good option and nice hobby."

Kajol occasionally shares glimpses of the sweaters, tops and dresses made by her. She once shared a picture of herself with her son Yug and captioned it, “Made the boy and the sweater”.

Kajol was recently seen in Salaam Venky, in which she played the single mother of an ailing son. Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film was released on December 9 last year.

She will now be seen in upcoming web series The Good Wife. It is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma, the series will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

