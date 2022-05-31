Kajol poses for pics with Nysa and Yug as they leave for vacation; fans ask, 'where is Ajay Devgn'. Watch

Kajol was all smiles as she posed at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug Devgn on Monday night. The family was reportedly leaving for a vacation abroad. Ajay Devgn was not with them. Also Read| Nysa Devgn parties with her friends at London club, smiles as she poses with them. See pics

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Kajol was seen walking with her son Yug, who appeared to be sleepy because of the late-night flight. Nysa, who was carrying electronics in her hand for the check-in, also smiled for the camera as she posed for pictures with her mother and brother.

In the comments section, fans asked about the whereabouts of Ajay Devgn. One wrote, "Where is Ajay air," while another asked, "Ajay Devgn didn't come?" Others noticed that Yug is in sleeping mode.

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She will next be seen in The Last Hurrah directed by actor-filmmaker Revathy Asha Kelunni. Inspired by a true story, The Last Hurrah tells the story of an "exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile." It is rumoured that Kajol will also be making a cameo appearance with Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Ajay was last seen in Runway 34, which he had also produced and directed. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh as well. Ajay is currently shooting for Bholaa and Drishyam 2.

He will also be seen in the sequel to his 2018 hit Raid. Producer Bhushan Kumar told Pinkvilla that his partner on the film, Kumar Mangat, has started the pre-production work for the sequel. Bhushan said, “The world had stopped for 2 years, but yes, Raid 2 is under production. Kumar Ji (Producer, Kumar Mangat) already has multiple ideas in place for Raid 2, he has in fact collated a lot of incidents that can be used in the Raid franchise. We will choose the best idea and then move ahead."

