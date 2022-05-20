Nysa Devgn parties with her friends at London club, smiles as she poses with them. See pics

Nysa Devgn, daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, partied with her friends in London. Taking to Instagram, Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani on Friday posted photos and videos as they enjoyed an evening out. In the first photo, Nysa was seen smiling as she posed for the camera with her friends inside a room. For the party, Nysa wore a white top and beige skirt. Nysa, in a video, was seen on the dance floor of a club as they grooved to a song. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn attends Dua Lipa's London concert, Janhvi Kapoor goes ‘OMG’. See pics)

In one of the clips, the song India Waale from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Happy New Year played at the venue. In one of the photos, shared online by Nysa's fan club, she was seen posing with a friend.

Nysa recently attended the Lakme Fashion Week 2022, where she sported an outfit designed by designer Manish Malhotra. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Earlier in May, Nysa was seen partying with actor Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa Rampal and her other friends. Nysa posed for pictures on the dance floor of a club with her friends. In a photo, she and Mahikaa posed with Orhan as they smiled for the camera.

Nysa celebrated her 19th birthday in April. On the special occasion, Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared posts for their daughter on Instagram. "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you," Ajay posted. He also dropped a picture of Nysa in which she sported a black top accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

In Kajol's post, she shared a photo and wrote, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best."

Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999 and in 2003, the couple welcomed Nysa. In 2010, they welcomed their son Yug. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Ajay was asked about Nysa's Bollywood debut. He had said, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

