Kajol reviews Ajay Devgn's Bholaa after attending screening with Yug, Tanuja and Veena: 'Full paisa vasool'

Actor Ajay Devgn hosted a screening of his film, Bholaa ahead of its release on March 30. It was attended by his family and friends, including Kajol, her mother Tanuja and son Yug among others. Soon after watching the film, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped her movie review for the fans. Also read: When Kajol said she can't work with people she doesn't like: 'I don't want to torture myself'

Kajol and family attend Ajay Devgn's Bholaa screening in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol shared a photo of the film title from the theatre and heaped praises. She wrote, “Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool! @ajaydevgn was clapping and cheering throughout! #Bholaa releasing tomorrow! in 3D.”

Kajol on Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

In a video shared by paparazzi, Kajol was seen arriving at the screening with Raai Laxmi. She wore a lime green dress, paired with a black shrug and tinted glasses. Separately, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug was seen arriving at the venue.

Kajol and family attend Ajay Devgn's Bholaa screening in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yug wore a printed shirt with black pants and was escorted by security personnel. Tanuja arrived in her causal look and happily posed for the media. Ajay's mother Veena Devgan also joined them. In attendance was also T-series producer Bhushan Kumar and Deepak Dobriyal.

Kajol and family attend Ajay Devgn's Bholaa screening in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veena Devgan, Yug Devgan, Tanuja and Kajol at Bholaa screening. (Varinder Chawla) (Varinder Chawla)

Directed by Ajay, Bholaa stars him as a prisoner who must help cops after they are targeted by a gang of drug smugglers. It stars Tabu as an injured police officer who has to rely on Ajay's help to survive.

Kajol and family attend Ajay Devgn's Bholaa screening in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film will be presented in 3D format. It is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit film, which starred Karthi. Besides Ajay and Tabu, Bholaa also Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will have special appearances in the film as well, as per reports.

Bholaa is Ajay's fourth film as director. Previously he has directed U, Me Aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. He will be next seen in Maidaan. Besides this, he also has Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again and Naam in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON