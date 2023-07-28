Kajol says Shah Rukh Khan would stab her 'with a fork' if she did this annoying thing…

Kajol recently revealed if she and Shah Rukh Khan are best friends. Kajol was answering some 'most Googled questions' she was asked during a chat with Mashable India. While she called Shah Rukh Khan a 'very good friend' of hers, Kajol said she would never even try to message him every day. Also read: Kajol says she looked like horse during Jaati Hoon Main song shoot

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together in many films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol said that if she ever called Shah Rukh in the middle of the night, he would answer her call. But she would never send him 'good morning' messages as she fears his reaction. Kajol joked Shah Rukh might 'stab her with a fork' if she ever tried to send him such messages.

Why Kajol doesn't message Shah Rukh as much

"I think we are very, very good friends. I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o'clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice-versa. But no, I do not message him every day 'Good morning there' and send him a flower photograph. I think he would stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it," Kajol told Mashable India.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan's films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajol and Shah Rukh have appeared together in several hit films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Baazigar (1993), Karan Arjun (1995), My Name Is Khan (2010) and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), among others. They reunited for Rohit Shetty’s 2015 film Dilwale.

Shah Rukh on his friendship with Kajol

Apart from being one of Bollywood's most loved on-screen pair, the actors are also friends, and have time and again spoken about their bond.

"It is very exciting to be back with Kajol. I haven't had the time to thank her to be a part of the film. We will start the film in June hopefully. It is good to work with Rohit. I have not worked with Kajol after My Name Is Khan. It is always exciting to work with her. She is my warmest, closest friend. We have done really nice cinema together. I hope we can recreate that for Dilwale as well," Shah Rukh had told reporters in 2015, while promoting Dilwale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON