Kajol shares birthday post for mom-in-law Veena, jokes she ‘feels more married' to her than Ajay Devgn

Kajol has shared a picture with her mother-in-law Veena Devgn on the occasion of her birthday. She also penned a sweet note for her on Instagram. 
Kajol with mom-in-law Veena Devgan. 
Published on Feb 19, 2022 03:24 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kajol has shared a sweet birthday post for her mother-in-law Veena Devgan. The actor joked that she feels more married to her than to her actor husband, Ajay Devgn. 

Kajol shared a picture in which she is seen decked up in a white and golden saree, posing alongside Veena Devgan, who is in a yellow salwar kameez. The actor wrote along with it, “When you marry a man you don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well. So here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days I feel more married to than even my husband. Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan.”

One of her fans reacted to the post, “This is sooo cute, you guys are mother-in-law daughter-in-law goals.” Another said, “You look sooo beautiful! Thank you for brightening up my weekend.”

During his and Kajol's appearane on Koffee With Karan, Ajay had talked about how close Kajol is to his mother. He had said that his mom Veena feels more secure with Kajol than with him and the actor, too, loves to spend time with her mother-in-law and her friends. He even shared an incident when Kajol was having a blast at her mother-in-law's birthday party.

Also read: Kajol reveals how Ajay Devgn’s mother reacted when her friends asked ‘doesn’t she call you mummy?’

Kajol was last seen in 2021 film, Tribhanga, which released on Netflix. The film revolved around a mother-daughter relationship. Her last theatrical release was Tanhaji in 2020. The film featured Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Tanhaji Malusare and Kajol as his wife Savitribai Malusare. It turned out to be the year’s biggest blockbuster. Kajol will now be seen in the film, Salaam Venky in which she plays a character called Sujata. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have two kids together: 18-year-old daughter Nysa and 11-year-old son Yug.   

