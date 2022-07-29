Kajol is all smiles as she shares pics of her different ‘moods’, fans call her ‘most beautiful woman in the world'

Actor Kajol took to Instagram on Friday and shared how her mood changes on different days of the week. In the photos, Kajol was seen smiling, laughing or looking into the distance as she posed for the camera. Many have reacted to Kajol’s carefree avatar in the pictures that were clicked during an outdoor photoshoot. Also read: Kajol praises Ajay Devgn for National Film Awards win, he gives her a compliment in return

In the pictures she shared, Kajol is dressed in a pink top with beige pants. She captioned her post, “7 moods for the 7 days of the week... starting with Friday of course... rotate and repeat! (ignore the blue tarp at the back).” In some of the pictures, Kajol could be seen posing in front of what appears to be a set. One of the photos featured the actor smiling and posing against the sun in the background.

Many fans dropped heart emojis on Kajol’s photos. One also wrote, “Lovely.” Another fan commented, “You’re the most beautiful woman in the world.” A person also compared Kajol to her mother, the veteran actor Tanuja, and wrote, “You resemble your mom now.”

Kajol, who made her acting debut with Bekhudi in 1992, recently shared a post on her 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior winning three awards at the 68th National Films Awards. Actor Ajay Devgn was the lead in the period drama, in which Kajol played his wife Savitribai Malusare.

Recently, Kajol announced she will star in her first web series that will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In a short clip shared by the streaming platform, Kajol jokingly recreated a moment from her 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and announced her debut. She said, “Haan haan mein hee hun (Yes, it is me).” The actor had last appeared in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which released in 2021. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film also starred Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palkar, and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.