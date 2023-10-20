Kajol plants kiss on son Yug's forehead at Ganapath screening, he reminds fans of Ajay Devgn. Watch

Actor Kajol made a rare public appearance with her son Yug Devgan as both arrived together for the special screening of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's film Ganapath in Mumbai. Yug is 13-years-old. Videos of Kajol and Yug from the screening have been shared by paparazzi and fan pages, and they left people comparing the star kid to his father, actor Ajay Devgn. Also read: Kajol decks up in 'royal' saree look as she celebrates fourth day of Navratri

Kajol and Yug

Kajol with son Yug at Ganapath screening in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

At the event, Kajol arrived in a navy blue power suit. Yug wore a dark blue top with grey pants and sneakers. A paparazzi video began with Kajol calling her son to join her for pictures. Yug arrived with a popcorn tub in his hands.

As the mother-son duo posed for photos, Kajol planted a sweet kiss on his forehead. The two continued to pose for paparazzi, while Yug was seen munching. As the video was shared online, Yug reminded many of Ajay from his younger days.

Internet reacts to Yug Devgan

One user wrote, “Shakal Kajol ki lekin chaal ajay ki tarah ha (He looks like Kajol but walks like Ajay).” Another wrote, “Chota Ajay Devgan with Kajol eyes,” One commented, “He's a very handsome boy.”

Kajol and Ajay's kids

Kajol married Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. They are parents to two kids – daughter Nysa and son Yug. While Nysa is pursuing her higher studies abroad, Yug is in school. While the two are yet to decide their future goals, previously their cousin Danish Devgn had spoken about them with Hindustan Times.

Danish had said about Nysa, “Nysa is very intellectual. She is heavily focused on her studies right now. She is super fun-loving. So, is Yug. He is also intellectual.” When asked about Yug, he said, “Yug loves football now. He comes to sets and asks for a football.”

Ganapath screening in Mumbai

Besides Kajol and Yug, the event was attended by many celebrities. Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene, Anupam Jher, Hema Malini, Ananya Panday, Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor among others were seen at the screening. Suniel Shetty, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhoo, Surveen Chawla, Manushi Chhillar, Zayed Khan, Namashi Chakraborty, Subhash Ghai, Jibraan Khan and Malvika Raaj marked their presence. Ganapath will be released on October 20. It is directed by Vikas Bahl.

