Kajol decks up in 'royal' saree look as she celebrates fourth day of Navratri, fans say 'blue is your colour'

On Wednesday, Kajol took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of herself dressed in a blue saree. The actor wore a printed saree with a sleeveless blouse and sported a golden choker in the photos. Fans flooded the comments section of Kajol's post, with many praising her ethnic look and others calling the actor 'pretty' and 'natural beauty'. Also read: Kajol poses in saree for photoshoot, says ‘feeling like mom’ Tanuja Kajol dresses up in a blue saree; fans praise her ethnic look.

Kajol's Navratri look

Along with the pictures of her smiling and posing inside a room, Kajol wrote in her caption, "Simplicity may be key, but who can resist a royal hue? Fourth day of Navratri." A fan commented on her post, "Blue is your colour!!" Another said, "Always beautiful!" One more wrote, "Natural beauty of Bollywood." A fan also wrote, “Pretty, pretty (heart eyes emojis).”

Kajol has been sharing her festive looks

A day earlier, Kajol had shared photos of herself dressed in a red saree with a printed blouse. The actor looked away from the camera in the pictures. She wrote in her Instagram caption, "Red is the colour that proves miracles can happen in a wardrobe! Third day of Navratri."

Kajol celebrates 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota

The actor gave the screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was held in Mumbai on Sunday evening, a miss, but made sure to share a post as her iconic film completed 25 years. Kajol, who played the role of Anjali Sharma in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, celebrated the film's milestone by dressing up as her character from 25 years ago.

Kajol thanks Karan Johar

In her Instagram Reels, Kajol was seen in a black tracksuit with short hair, much like her character Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In her caption, Kajol thanked her director Karan Johar for letting her be a part of the Dharma movies.

She wrote, "Stepping back into Anjali's shoes after 25 years (couldn't find the basketball though). So many memories and love attached to this film. So glad that everyone loves it as much as I do. A first for Karan Johar and a beginning to an amazing journey for Dharma movies... Fabulous music that still resonates, even today... Kuch Kuch Hota Ha is and always will be a labour of love."

On Sunday night, Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, who essayed the roles of Rahul and Tina, respectively, in the film, surprised fans at a theatre in Mumbai along with their director Karan Johar.

