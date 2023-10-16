Shah Rukh Khan on doing more love stories like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: ‘Jawan bachcho ko karne do’

As Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turns 25 on Monday, the director along with lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji attended the special screening of the film at a PVR in Mumbai on Sunday evening. On the occasion, Shah Rukh talked about the importance of the film in their lives. But the highlight of the event was when the actor raised his concerns about doing a love story and said that he leaves those for “Jawan bachche” (youngsters) now. Also read: In defense of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar may casually dismiss his first film, but,it still sticks 25 years later Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screening on Sunday.

What Shah Rukh Khan said at KKHH event

Talking at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screening, Shah Rukh said, “Is film ka humare liye bahut hi important makaam hai humari zindagi mein, humare dilo mein. Aap log thoda bahut samajhte ho, pura nahi samjhoge kyunki kuch kuch hota hai (this film is a very important milestone in our lives and in our hearts. You people understand this to some extent but you cannot understand it fully because there is something that happens).”

Speaking about his upcoming plan, he further said, “Ab pata nahi love story karu ya nahi karu, ab Jawan bachcho ko karne do (now I don't know if I should still do a love story, let's leave them for younger actors).” The audience reacted to Shah Rukh's statement with a loud roar.

Reactions to Shah Rukh's statement

A paparazzo shared their video from the event on Instagram with the caption, “Hayyyy he stole the show with that last dialogue. SRK never fails to amaze fans with his wit.” While Shah Rukh was seen in a black T-shirt and grey patterned denims paired with a black jacket, Kajol was in a white saree with a black blouse.

The video was showered with several laughing emojis and heart emojis in the comments section. Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Jawan bacchon se ho nahi raha, aap hi karo maalik (youngsters are not able to do it, you only can do it)!” Another said, “You are the Jawan the OG the forever." One more said, "Still they both looking so young and beautiful.” Many also asked for Kajol who was missing at the screening.

Karan Johar on 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Around the same time, Karan shared a picture of him posing in a sweatshirt with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai printed on it. He wrote along with it, “Tomorrow my journey in films completes 25 years … can’t believe it’s been that long! #diltobachahaiji #careeranniversary #25yearsofkkhh.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON