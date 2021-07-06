Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kajol tells paparazzi to keep their distance as she makes her way to a charity event, watch
bollywood

Kajol tells paparazzi to keep their distance as she makes her way to a charity event, watch

Kajol was spotted at the BMC office on Tuesday. She was present in the office to distribute raincoats.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Kajol asks paparazzi to maintain social distancing.(Varinder Chawla)

Kajol ensured that social distancing was maintained at a charity event she was a part of on Tuesday. The actor was invited to distribute raincoats to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers on Tuesday. The actor was seen wearing a brown printed top along with a pair of black pants for the event.

As she made her way into the event, Kajol was seen gesturing the photographers present at the venue to move back before she said, "social distancing please." The photographers immediately stepped back and gave her way to enter the building.

Of-late, Kajol has been revisiting a few of her old movies and appearances and sharing pictures on social media. Last month, Kajol shared an old picture of herself sleeping on the occasion of International Yoga Day and joked, "Yoga, you had me at Shavasana. ️ Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga."

She also shared a picture from a shoot that appears to be taken in the 1990s and joked, "Sorry I can’t hear you over the volume of my hair." Kajol also made a meme of herself by sharing a clip from one of her appearances on Koffee With Karan. In the video, she was seen telling, "Hey Bhagwaan." She shared the clip with the caption, "When they tell you “Tum nahi samjhogi Anjali.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone and her 'most favourite person' Ranveer Singh dance to Sadda Kutta Tommy in her birthday video

Kajol appeared in a few projects in the last one-and-a-half years. In 2020, she starred alongside her husband, Ajay Devgn, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She then appeared in a short film called Devi. The short feature also Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

Earlier this year, Kajol was seen in the Netflix movie Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. The movie was written and directed by Renuka Shahane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajol bmc official

Related Stories

trending

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST
bollywood

Gadar director on rumours of Kajol rejecting film: 'Many top actresses felt Sunny Deol wasn't up to their standards'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 15, 2021 03:24 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Old clip of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli watching Wimbledon goes viral

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP