Kajol tells paparazzi to keep their distance as she makes her way to a charity event, watch

Kajol ensured that social distancing was maintained at a charity event she was a part of on Tuesday. The actor was invited to distribute raincoats to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers on Tuesday. The actor was seen wearing a brown printed top along with a pair of black pants for the event.

As she made her way into the event, Kajol was seen gesturing the photographers present at the venue to move back before she said, "social distancing please." The photographers immediately stepped back and gave her way to enter the building.

Of-late, Kajol has been revisiting a few of her old movies and appearances and sharing pictures on social media. Last month, Kajol shared an old picture of herself sleeping on the occasion of International Yoga Day and joked, "Yoga, you had me at Shavasana. ️ Happy #InternationalDayOfYoga."

She also shared a picture from a shoot that appears to be taken in the 1990s and joked, "Sorry I can’t hear you over the volume of my hair." Kajol also made a meme of herself by sharing a clip from one of her appearances on Koffee With Karan. In the video, she was seen telling, "Hey Bhagwaan." She shared the clip with the caption, "When they tell you “Tum nahi samjhogi Anjali.”

Kajol appeared in a few projects in the last one-and-a-half years. In 2020, she starred alongside her husband, Ajay Devgn, in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She then appeared in a short film called Devi. The short feature also Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

Earlier this year, Kajol was seen in the Netflix movie Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy. The movie was written and directed by Renuka Shahane.