Deepika Padukone and her 'most favourite person' Ranveer Singh dance to Twada Kutta Tommy in her birthday video

Actor Deepika Padukone on Tuesday wished her husband, actor Ranveer Singh on his 36th birthday with a video. Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared a video of the couple dancing to Twada Kutta Tommy, a viral mix by composed Yashraj Mukhate using Shehnaaz Gill's popular dialogue that she once said in the Bigg Boss house.

In the video clip, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lip-sync to the song as they groove to the beats. While Deepika is seen wearing a light green cropped sweatshirt with matching trousers and sneakers, Ranveer opts for all-white--a t-shirt, trousers and sneakers.

Sharing the video, Deepika captioned it, "But since it’s your Birthday, Il make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…😏🙇🏽‍♀️😁 Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!❤️ @ranveersingh." Yashraj commented saying, "BAAAAAAAAAP!!!!! DIN BAN GYA!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍." The video has garnered over two lakh likes within a few minutes after it was posted.

Reacting to the post, fans took to the comments section and showered them with love. A fan wrote, "Stay blessed always❤️❤️❤️❤️." Another said, "Hayee cutest😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️." A third commented, "OMGGG OMGGG I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS 😭." Fans also dropped heart eye, heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Deepika has several projects in the pipeline including 83, Fighter, Pathan, and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 Hollywood film The Intern, among others.

Ranveer also has several projects in the making. This includes his television debut as the host of Colors' quiz show The Big Picture, and movies such as 83, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and the Hindi remake of blockbuster hit Anniyan.

Giving a treat to Ranveer's fans on his birthday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next directorial venture titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will star Ranveer and his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.