Kajol turns into Hannibal using Artificial Intelligence: ‘I do like the look, might try it someday IRL’

Kajol has made her wish come true. Well, kind of. After the actor recently shared her wish to play Hannibal on Netflix India's Film Actors Roundtable, she's “ended up taking the thought home,” as she claimed. Kajol used Artificial Intelligence to turn herself into the popular evil character. (Also Read: Kajol would never do scenes where she gets molested: ‘As an actor, you are really feeling it’) Kajol turns into Hannibal using Artificial Intelligence

Kajol transforms into Hannibal

Kajol took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared a couple of pictures of her in the Hannibal avatar. In the pictures, she wore a black gown with her hair rolled up. A dark lipstick added the final touch. The actor wrote in the caption, “I ended up taking the thought home. Worth it! PS- I do like the look, might try it someday IRL (In Real Life). #myvillainera #projectgoals #MyHannibalLook.”

Reactions to Kajol's Villain Era

Kajol's We Are Family (2010) director Siddharth P Malhotra commented on her post, “Love it.” Her birthday twin and actor Vatsal Sheth left a black heart emoji in the comment section. Another user wrote, “Wow… radical! An actor of your calibre should experiment. Pity it doesn't happen much.” A fourth one commented, “But this is kinda villainous look you should do one (hot face and love eyes emojis).” “Wowzersss! Love the look 2 so much and can see you in it, being a badass and smashing it!” wrote another user.

Kajol on playing Hannibal

At the Actors Roundtable, Kajol said, “I do want to play a serial killer though. I have (played a killer), but not a serial killer. I'd like to play something that's really, really like unapologetically black. And without any excuse. I'd love to play a Hannibal. I don't know if I'll be able to manage that. But there's a suave feeling to making something unacceptable acceptable that I'd love to do that. I think I'd sell it (laughs)̣.”

Kajol was the first female actor to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Rajiv Rai's 1997 psychological thriller Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

