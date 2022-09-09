Kajol walks faster as paparazzi follow her at airport: 'Dikhao kitne fit ho'

Actor Kajol was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday. In a video shared by a paparazzi, Kajol is seen walking a little too fast as cameras chased her. She was accompanied by her security personnel. Also read: The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka: Kajol unveils her look

At the airport, Kajol arrived in a black maxi dress with funky patchwork. She topped it with a leather jacket and sunglasses alongside her untied hair. She is seen talking to her security while heading out of the terminal. Upon seeing the media clicking her pictures, Kajol picked up her speed after her security requested media to make way for her. “Chalo dikhao kitna fit ho tum log (Show me how fit you guys are),” she said to the media and smiled.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comments, “Itne Tez kha Jaa rahe ho aap (Where are you heading?)” Some of the users also commented on Kajol’s attire. “Leather jacket in this heat,” pointed out someone else, while another one compared her with Ranveer Singh.

Earlier in the day, Kajol mourned the loss of the Queen Elizabeth II who died at Balmoral castle aged 96, as per the royal family. The actor joined many Bollywood stars on social media and shared a photo of the Queen, featuring her side face. Kajol added to the post, "May Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II Rest In Peace..."

Kajol will be next seen in the upcoming web series The Good Wife- Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. She announced the project on Thursday, which will mark her web series debut. It will be the remake of the popular CBS show The Good Wife.

Kajol shared a video where she is seen in a lawyer's outfit as she walks inside an office and says, “Shuru karein (Let's start)?”Directed by Suparn Verma, it is produced by Banijay Asia and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

