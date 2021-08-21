Kajol's prediction for daughter Nysa's 'secret' boyfriend: Ajay Devgn with a 'nice shotgun'

Actor Kajol was asked a question about her daughter on a recent chat show appearance and she had a rather threatening reply. Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn and the two are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug.

On the latest episode of Feet Up With The Stars, Kajol was asked about how she would react if she found out Nysa had a secret boyfriend. Kajol did not seem to love the idea of it and even joked about how Ajay would greet the boy with a shotgun. "Ajay Devgn would be standing over there at the door with a nice shotgun," she said.

Previously, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Kajol had spoken about how Ajay is a doting dad to both their kids and can't rest easy until Nysa is safely back home. He asks her things such as where she is going, when she will be back and more.

Nysa recently turned 18 and on her birthday, Kajol wrote a long note about their bond. "I was so nervous when you were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then you turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them."

She had added, "And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours. You are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good."