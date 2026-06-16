Kala Hiran producer sends legal notice to Govind Namdev over his remarks on the controversial film, demands 50 lakh

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran, a film reportedly inspired by Salman Khan’s 1998 blackbuck poaching case, has taken a fresh turn. Days after veteran actor Govind Namdev distanced himself from the project, producer Amit Jani has hit back with a stern response and sent him a legal notice demanding an apology.

Kala Hiran producer warns Govind Namdev

Govind Namdev recently claimed that he was cheated by Kala Hiran makers.

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Recently, Govind Namdev, who starred with Salman in Prabhu Deva’s 2009 hit Wanted, distanced himself from the film.

“As soon as I watched the teaser, I was shaken to the core. I instantly understood that the project is completely different from what I had shot for,” he told Amar Ujala, claiming that the filmmakers kept him in the dark about how the lead character would be portrayed. He stated that had he known from the outset how the film would eventually be presented, he would have refused the project immediately.

Producer Amit Jani has now revealed that a legal notice has been served to Govind over his remarks. As part of the notice, Amit has sought a public apology from the veteran actor within seven days and has also demanded compensation of ₹50 lakh.

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{{^usCountry}} Amit took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the update. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amit took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the update. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post read, “Legal notice served to Govind Namdev . Demand public apology within 7 days and pay a fine of 50 lakh rupees to the production house, otherwise legal action will be taken.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post read, “Legal notice served to Govind Namdev . Demand public apology within 7 days and pay a fine of 50 lakh rupees to the production house, otherwise legal action will be taken.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the makers of Kala Hiran have refrained from naming Salman Khan in the film, the first-look teaser introduced a character called Ayaan Khan, whose appearance and persona bear a striking resemblance to the Bollywood superstar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the makers of Kala Hiran have refrained from naming Salman Khan in the film, the first-look teaser introduced a character called Ayaan Khan, whose appearance and persona bear a striking resemblance to the Bollywood superstar. {{/usCountry}}

गोविन्द नामदेव को लीगल नोटिस दिया

7 दिन मे सार्वजनिक माफ़ी मांगे और प्रोडक्शन हाउस को 50 लाख रुपया जुर्माना दे अन्यथा कानूनी कार्यवाही होगी — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 15, 2026

{{^usCountry}} What do we know about the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What do we know about the film {{/usCountry}}

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Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is produced by Amit Jani under Jani FireFox Films and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. The teaser showed Kashif Iqbal Khan in the lead role. The film will allegedly detail the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan during the filming of Hum Saath – Saath Hain.

Actor Sonu Mmishra, who played a supporting role in AR Murugadoss’ Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar, recently spoke to the press about being offered the controversial film Kala Hiran. He claimed that he walked out of the film after shooting for a couple of days, alleging that he was asked to speak against the Bollywood star to promote the film. After Salman sent a legal notice to Amit, the producer claimed to have received death threats. He even tore the legal notice in public.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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