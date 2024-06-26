 Kalki 2898 AD costliest ticket selling for ₹2300. But is it more expensive than Jawan? | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jun 26, 2024
New Delhi
Kalki 2898 AD costliest ticket selling for 2300. But is it more expensive than Jawan?

By Sanya
Jun 26, 2024 10:59 AM IST

Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27. One theatre in Mumbai is selling tickets worth ₹2300 for the Prabhas-starrer. Find out more.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, stars a few big names from Bollywood and the south, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. It will be released in theatres on Thursday. Amid buzz around the sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD's tickets are selling for as high as 2,300 in cities such as Mumbai. Also read: Kalki 2898 AD to gross 200 crore worldwide on day 1?

Prabhas in a still from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.
Prabhas in a still from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD's most expensive ticket

Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC is selling ‘Lux Superior’ tickets for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD for 2,300 for June 27. The tickets are for the night show in Hindi. The bilingual film marks Deepika’s Telugu debut. Moreover, over the weekend, 2,000 tickets are being sold by Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza’s Drive-IN.

Interestingly, in September 2023, the tickets for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan were also priced as high as 2400, thanks to the huge buzz around the Atlee movie. The action film, Shah Rukh's second movie of the year, was released around eight months after his blockbuster Pathaan.

Kalki 2898 AD tickets priced at ₹2.4K in Mumbai.
Kalki 2898 AD tickets priced at ₹2.4K in Mumbai.

Increase ticket prices for Kalki 2898 AD

The Andhra Pradesh government has permitted to increase the ticket prices for Kalki 2898 AD. Per a government order, the ticket prices for single-screen theatres have been increased to 75, while multiplexes can charge up to 125.

Additionally, the government has allowed five shows to be screened per day up to 14 days after the release instead of the usual four. This decision is expected to boost the film's revenue, which is one of the year's most anticipated releases. Telangana government also approved extra shows and hiked ticket prices for Kalki 2898 AD.

More about the film

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Disha Patani is also a part of Kalki 2898 AD.

On Friday night, a new trailer for the film was unveiled. The trailer began with Amitabh Bachchan's character, Ashwathama, talking to Deepika Padukone's character, and saying, "They say the whole universe resides within God. But God himself resides in your womb." More characters were introduced in the second trailer.

A few days ago, the makers organised a grand event in Mumbai, where actors like Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Deepika, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati among others marked their presence.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kalki 2898 AD costliest ticket selling for 2300. But is it more expensive than Jawan?
© 2024 HindustanTimes
