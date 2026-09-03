Kalpana Iyer, 70, reveals being ghosted as she seeks work: ‘Not asking for sympathy, just expect decency and respect’

A viral video may have brought Kalpana Iyer back into the spotlight, but the veteran actor is now making it clear that she wants more than just nostalgia. After her dance video to her iconic song Rambha Ho from Armaan went viral at a friend's wedding, Kalpana has spoken about her desire to return to acting and has been actively looking for work. Now, the 70-year-old actor has called out those who ghosted her during her search for work, urging casting directors and filmmakers to show her basic decency and respect.

Kalpana Iyer on wanting work fair and square

Kalpana Iyer asks casting directors to be fair to her while she searches for work.

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On Wednesday, Kalpana took to Instagram to share a post about her experience of being ghosted while looking for work. She shared a couple of pictures of herself alongside a text that read, "If you contact me for work and it doesn't work out, it's okay. But at least have the decency to inform me. We can always work some other time...It's life and @70 I know that for sure. So please...be fair, be decent and be kind."

Kalpana Iyer calls out indecency in Bollywood.

She said she had been trying to remain positive and not get upset over things beyond her control, but added that she expected to be treated with basic decency and respect.

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{{^usCountry}} "I have been trying hard to be decent about everything and not get upset about things over which I have no control, but it’s not fair to me to be honest because…I want to do Everything that comes my way, and I don’t want to be treated like Some DIVA, but I expect Decency and respect; that is not asking for too much," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have been trying hard to be decent about everything and not get upset about things over which I have no control, but it’s not fair to me to be honest because…I want to do Everything that comes my way, and I don’t want to be treated like Some DIVA, but I expect Decency and respect; that is not asking for too much," she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Kalpana further acknowledged that the industry had changed and that people had their own choices and agendas. She stressed that she did not expect every opportunity to work out in her favour, but wanted to be informed if something was not happening.

"I may not be the person they want to support, but I’m Human and I’m not asking for any Sympathy or Special Treatment. I want work fair and square, and if you contact me, I am grateful, but if it is not happening, tell me, inform me, ask me, and I will try to understand, and maybe I will try to make changes and offer alternatives. You never know…It will work for you and me. Please Don’t Presume or Assume; Just Ask Me, and I’ll be Happy and Thankful," she wrote.

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Clarifying that her post was not aimed at any particular person, Kalpana concluded, "I am naming no one person or anyone in particular because that is not what this post is about. It is about a 70-year-old saying BE FAIR and DECENT, and I think I can expect this from you."

About Kalpana Iyer

Kalpana is a former Bollywood actor and dancer who was a popular face in Hindi cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. Known for her glamorous screen presence and energetic dance performances, she appeared in films such as Anjaam, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar and Hum. Some of her popular dance numbers include Hari Om Hari from Pyaara Dushman (1980), Tu Mujhe Jaan from Wardat (1981) and Rambha Ho from Armaan (1981).

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Speaking to Simply Pankaj on his YouTube channel, Kalpana had opened up about her desire to return to acting. “I am open to work. I have never said no. Just give me age-appropriate roles. Even a one-minute part—if it fits, why wouldn’t I do it? Ever since Hum Saath Saath Hain, I have been waiting. For one role. One elusive phone call.”