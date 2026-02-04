Ramba Ho actor Kalpana Iyer on why she moved away from entertainment industry; if she asked co-star Salman Khan for help

Actor Kalpana Iyer, whose recent video dancing to her 1981 song Ramba Ho brought her back into the limelight, has spoken about why she left the entertainment industry. In an interview with India Today, Kalpana said that she wasn't happy with the work she was getting. Kalpana, who moved to Dubai in the late 1990s, said that she was never unreachable. She added that she is open to work now. Kalpana Iyer was last seen in the 1999 film Dil Hi Dil Mein.

Kalpana Iyer talks about leaving the entertainment industry She said when she was doing television, over time, things changed around her. "But then a lot of things changed. It all became about the same people, the same cliques. I was not part of any clique, neither in the industry nor in television. And I wasn't really happy with the kind of work I was getting. So what was the point in continuing?” she said.

Kalpana on if she asked Salman Khan for help When asked if she requested help from her Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star Salman Khan, known for helping many, Kalpana said that she didn't. "I haven't called anybody, not because I think it's wrong. But Dubai is not so big that if you want to help me, you can't find me…I am not going to be looking for somebody to tell that person to [cast me]. If you are an aware person, you are aware of my existence. And if you think that I deserve it, you will get across to me. And if you didn't, which means I didn't deserve it. We'll leave it at that. I won't blame anyone, and neither do I believe in negativity of any kind," she added.

Kalpana added that she has now received calls for reality shows. She has also been asked the kind of work she is okay with.

Recently, a video of Kalpana dancing to Ramba Ho at a family function emerged online. The song had topped charts after it was featured in Dhurandhar.

Kalpana’s career in India The actor featured in several films during the 1980s and 1990s, such as Satte Pe Satta, Bade Dilwala, Hum Paanch, Laadla, and Anjaam, among others. She is known for her role as Sangeeta in the superhit film Hum Saath Saath Hain, where she played one of the close friends of Reema Lagoo’s character, adding tension to the film’s central family dynamic. She was last seen in the 1999 film Dil Hi Dil Mein.

Kalpana reportedly left Bollywood in 1999 and moved to Dubai. She was also part of several serials in the early 1990s. Kalpana featured in Kashish, Junoon, Chandrakanta, Farmaan, Banegi Apni Baat and Margarita.