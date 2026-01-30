Kalpana Iyer, 69, steals the show dancing to her legendary song Ramba Ho Ho Ho at a wedding. Watch

In the clip, Kalpana is seen dancing at the wedding festivities, dressed in a rich purple silk sari paired with a traditional black-and-gold blouse. Commanding the stage with ease, she recreated the magic of the number that defined an era, drawing cheers from those in attendance and viewers online.

Sharing the video , the actress expressed her own surprise at the moment. “A friend sent me this clip and it’s from last night and I still can’t believe I did this…I have not danced in a long time and this was such a special evening… Siddhant ki shaadi,” she wrote, adding a personal touch to the now-viral performance.

Veteran actor and dancer Kalpana Iyer recently delighted fans by revisiting her most iconic dance number, Ramba Ho Ho Ho, performing it with remarkable energy and poise at a family wedding. A video of the performance, shared on her social media, quickly drew admiration for the grace she brought to the stage decades after the song first made her a household name.

Kalpana Iyer rose to immense fame with Ramba Ho Ho Ho from the 1981 film Armaan, a song that became one of the most recognisable dance numbers of its time. The track recently found renewed popularity after being referenced and reintroduced in Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar, bringing her work back into popular conversation.

Fans and industry friends respond The video prompted an outpouring of love from fans and industry colleagues alike. Actor Shilpa Shirodkar called her “the bestest,” while Divya Dutta reacted with a string of red heart emojis. Choreographer Bosco Martis dubbed her the “dancing queen,” with actor Delnaz Irani calling her “The OG.” Khushbu Sundar commented, “So cute ma’am,” while Sandhya Mridul wrote, “How lovely.” Actors Jaya Bhattacharya and Delnaz Irani also sent their blessings and praise. Fans echoed the sentiment, with comments ranging from “Manifesting ageing like this” to heartfelt messages recalling winning prizes while performing to her songs.