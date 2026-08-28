Kalyani Priyadarshan misses Onam at home as she shoots for Pralay with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai: ‘No Sadhya with fam’

Malayalam actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is set to debut in Bollywood soon with the zombie thriller Pralay. The actor, who posts pictures of Onam celebrations at home every year, was busy shooting this year. While posting pictures from her time in Mumbai, she wrote that she missed the Sadhya (traditional feast on banana leaves) at home.

Kalyani Priyadarshan misses Onam while shooting for Pralay

Kalyani Priyadarshan posted a glimpse of her time in Mumbai.

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Kalyani took to her Instagram, hoping that her fans had a good Onam. She then wrote about how the festival went for her, “Fully locked in to Pralay in Mumbai this Onam, so no Sadhya with the fam, no pretty white saree pics, no festive content. Here’s a dump of random things from the last couple months instead (melting and heart symbol emoji). Hope you all had a truly happy Onam (heart emoji).”

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{{^usCountry}} Every year, it has become a tradition for Kalyani to post pictures of her celebrations at home. Since her debut, fans have looked forward to seeing pictures of her in a traditional kasavu saree and a glimpse of the Sadhya at her home. One year, she also posted a video on the correct way to serve a Sadhya on the banana leaf. But this year, it looks like fans will have to make do with pictures from Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Every year, it has become a tradition for Kalyani to post pictures of her celebrations at home. Since her debut, fans have looked forward to seeing pictures of her in a traditional kasavu saree and a glimpse of the Sadhya at her home. One year, she also posted a video on the correct way to serve a Sadhya on the banana leaf. But this year, it looks like fans will have to make do with pictures from Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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Kalyani posted selfies and photos from photoshoots from her last few months in Mumbai. One picture even shows her seemingly choosing the colour she wants for the wall in her new home in the city. The actor even celebrated her birthday in April this year in Mumbai, as one picture shows her blowing out candles on three cakes with friends who appear to share her birthday. But the picture that got most fans excited was a glimpse of the Pralay script.

About Kalyani Priyadarshan’s recent work and Pralay

In 2025, Kalyani made history by starring in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra with Naslen. The film, based on Malayalam folklore, grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film and the highest-grossing female-led film in India. She starred in Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira with Fahadh Faasil after that.

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Her Hindi debut, Pralay, is directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Ananya Birla (Birla Studios), Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal (True Story Films), and Ranveer Singh (Maa Kasam Films). It stars Kalyani as the lead, alongside Ranveer. She also has the Tamil films Genie and Marshal lined up for release.