Kamaal R Khan calls Salman Khan ‘gunda’: ‘I promise to destroy your career and make you TV actor’

Actor Kamaal R Khan, in a new tweet that seemed to be addressed to actor Salman Khan, asked him to fight his own battles instead of hiding behind ‘chirkut singer’ and ‘struggling actress’. KRK reiterated his vow to destroy Salman’s career.

On Monday, KRK tweeted, “Dekho Bollywood Ke Gunde Bhai, Ladne Ki Himmat Hai, Toh Khud Saamne Aakar Lado! Ye Chirkut Singer, Struggling actress Wagairah Ko Aage Karke, Unke Peeche Naa Chupo (Look, goon of Bollywood, if you have the courage to fight, do so upfront. Do not hide behind cheap singers and struggling actresses)! I promise to destroy your career and make you a TV actor. It’s your #Antim time.”

While KRK did not name Salman in his tweet, he made a reference to the actor’s upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth.

Kamaal R Khan on Twitter.

Earlier this month, KRK was sent a defamation suit by Salman. While KRK has claimed it is in retaliation for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers maintained it is in response to allegations of money laundering.

KRK threatened to destroy Salman’s career on Saturday as well. “Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai (I have heard that he has destroyed many careers). Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga (But I am a formidable force. I will end his career and bring him on the streets),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, KRK has claimed that over 20 people from the film fraternity, who were ‘scared’ to rub Salman the wrong way, have extended their support to him. He said that he could not let them down and vowed to ‘fight for all those people’.

Initially, after getting the legal notice from Salman, KRK announced that he will no longer review his films. However, he later declared that he will continue to review every song and film of Salman, even if the actor ‘touches his feet’ and requests him not to.