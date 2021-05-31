Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon posts video proof after people ask if she really worked on her farm: ‘Sach mein kiya’
Raveena Tandon insisted that she really did dig up a piece of farmland.
Raveena Tandon insisted that she really did dig up a piece of farmland.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon posts video proof after people ask if she really worked on her farm: ‘Sach mein kiya’

  • Raveena Tandon insisted that she worked on her farm for real, after many questioned a video of her weekend activity. She also shared a longer video as proof.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:44 PM IST

Raveena Tandon on Sunday shared a small clip of herself, working on her farmland to get rid of the plastic waste left behind. However, many questioned whether she actually did any digging or it was all for Instagram. She then posted a longer video as proof and maintained, “Haan bhai sach mein kiya (Yes, I did it for real).”

The original post featured a short clip and a monochrome shot of Raveena from the back. “Trying to get rid of the remnants of plastic left behind on the farm by the workers, in my gaon ka ghar (village home). Did a plastic pick up drive around the neighborhood as well. A weekend well spent!” she wrote in the caption.

Raveena shared a follow-up video. “Haan bhai sach mien kiya (Yes, I did it for real), a lot of you asked whether I really did dig it up!? Earlier I just posted a small video,did not want to pakao (bore) you’ll with my digging skills which I was not aware was being shot. chalo Shubhratri (good night) ji! Jai Ramji,” she wrote.


Also read | Amrita Rao’s take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme trend gets a reaction from husband RJ Anmol: ‘So naughty’

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. She has since starred in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will soon make her digital debut with Netflix series titled Aranyak, in which she will play a police officer. The show also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Earlier this month, Raveena shared a throwback picture from the wrap up of Aranyak and wrote, “#throwback The last day of the shoot for #aranyak . all happy smiles in February. Missing the gang, the action , the fun.. happy days will@be back again . Didn’t know I’m going to miss work so much ! Hahaha always waited for that break in between work , and now waiting for a break in the pandemic, to get back to work! #thistooshallpass and we shall overcome this time too.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raveena tandon farmland

Related Stories

Raveena Tandon in Andaz Apna Apna.
Raveena Tandon in Andaz Apna Apna.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon regrets ‘ghastly thing’ about her character in Andaz Apna Apna

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • Raveena Tandon said that she looks back in horror at a particular detail of her character in Andaz Apna Apna.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon reacts to being called a 'nani' at age 46

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:21 AM IST
  • Raveena Tandon has spoken about being referred to as a grandmother at the age of 46, because her two adopted daughters have children of their own now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.