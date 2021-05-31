Raveena Tandon posts video proof after people ask if she really worked on her farm: ‘Sach mein kiya’

Raveena Tandon on Sunday shared a small clip of herself, working on her farmland to get rid of the plastic waste left behind. However, many questioned whether she actually did any digging or it was all for Instagram. She then posted a longer video as proof and maintained, “Haan bhai sach mein kiya (Yes, I did it for real).”

The original post featured a short clip and a monochrome shot of Raveena from the back. “Trying to get rid of the remnants of plastic left behind on the farm by the workers, in my gaon ka ghar (village home). Did a plastic pick up drive around the neighborhood as well. A weekend well spent!” she wrote in the caption.

Raveena shared a follow-up video. “Haan bhai sach mien kiya (Yes, I did it for real), a lot of you asked whether I really did dig it up!? Earlier I just posted a small video,did not want to pakao (bore) you’ll with my digging skills which I was not aware was being shot. chalo Shubhratri (good night) ji! Jai Ramji,” she wrote.





Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. She has since starred in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will soon make her digital debut with Netflix series titled Aranyak, in which she will play a police officer. The show also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Earlier this month, Raveena shared a throwback picture from the wrap up of Aranyak and wrote, “#throwback The last day of the shoot for #aranyak . all happy smiles in February. Missing the gang, the action , the fun.. happy days will@be back again . Didn’t know I’m going to miss work so much ! Hahaha always waited for that break in between work , and now waiting for a break in the pandemic, to get back to work! #thistooshallpass and we shall overcome this time too.”

