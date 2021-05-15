Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon reacts to being called a 'nani' at age 46, says there's 'just an 11-year gap' between her and daughter
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
Actor Raveena Tandon started her film career with Pathhar Ke Phool opposite Salman Khan in 1991.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon reacts to being called a 'nani' at age 46, says there's 'just an 11-year gap' between her and daughter

  • Raveena Tandon has spoken about being referred to as a grandmother at the age of 46, because her two adopted daughters have children of their own now.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:21 AM IST

Actor Raveena Tandon has spoken about what it feels to be called a 'nani' at the age of 46. Raveena's adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, both have kids of their own now.

Raveena said that when she adopted the girls at the age of 21, her eldest daughter was already 11 years old, so the bond that they share is one of friendship.

She told MissMalini, "Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you're 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She's had her baby, so she's more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That's what equates to being a grandmom, so that's how it is."

In an earlier interview, Raveena said that adopting Pooja and Chhaya in 1995 was ‘the best decision of my life’. At the time, Raveena said in an interview with Pinkvilla, people told her that being a single mother would affect her status as a prospective bride. “Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this ‘baggage.’ But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn’t have been more blessed,” Raveena said.

Also read: Raveena Tandon says British owe India an ‘apology for loot and thieving’, fan jokes she also stole ‘millions of hearts’

The actor is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. Chhaya is an air hostess, and Pooja an event manager.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
raveena tandon anil thadani

Related Stories

Raveena Tandon has shared a black and white picture from the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.
Raveena Tandon has shared a black and white picture from the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.
bollywood

Can you spot little Raveena Tandon in this pic from Rishi-Neetu's wedding?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • Raveena Tandon has shared a black and white picture from the wedding of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. She said that it is the same photo that the late actor was looking to add to his autobiography.
READ FULL STORY
Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is from their movie Mohra.
Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani is from their movie Mohra.
bollywood

Raveena's Tip Tip Barsa Paani gets dhol remix in Pakistan: 'Love this version'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar's song Tip Tip Barsa Paani has found a new spin with dhol version in Pakistan. The song is from their 1994 movie Mohra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.