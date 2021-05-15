Raveena Tandon reacts to being called a 'nani' at age 46, says there's 'just an 11-year gap' between her and daughter

Actor Raveena Tandon has spoken about what it feels to be called a 'nani' at the age of 46. Raveena's adopted daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, both have kids of their own now.

Raveena said that when she adopted the girls at the age of 21, her eldest daughter was already 11 years old, so the bond that they share is one of friendship.

She told MissMalini, "Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you're 70-80 years old. When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us. She's had her baby, so she's more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life. That's what equates to being a grandmom, so that's how it is."

In an earlier interview, Raveena said that adopting Pooja and Chhaya in 1995 was ‘the best decision of my life’. At the time, Raveena said in an interview with Pinkvilla, people told her that being a single mother would affect her status as a prospective bride. “Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this ‘baggage.’ But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn’t have been more blessed,” Raveena said.

The actor is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, with whom she has two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan. Chhaya is an air hostess, and Pooja an event manager.

