Kamaal R Khan says he was once in charge of cleaning a newspaper office on being questioned about his job

Actor Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, has revealed his humble beginnings as an ‘office boy’ at a newspaper office. He said that he was in charge of cleaning duties, when a person suggested that he was lying about working at the office and was actually in charge of distributing newspapers from.

As Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty-starrer Waqt Hamara Hai celebrated 28 years of its release, Kamaal R Khan tweeted to producer Sajid Nadiadwala, demanding his ‘hard-earned money’ back.

“One of the worst film #WaqtHamaraHai was released 28 years ago. I watched it in a theatre at #LajpatNagar Delhi and wasted my hard earned money. At that time, I was working as an office boy at a news paper office. So today also, I want my that money back from #SajidNadiadwala!” KRK wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user wrote, “News paper office me nahin yu news paper baanta thaa ghar ghar jaakar (You didn’t work in a newspaper office, your job was to go to people’s houses and distribute newspapers).” KRK replied, “Arey Nahi Bhai Sahab you are wrong. Office Ki Saaf-Safaee Ka Kaam Tha mera (No, brother, you are wrong. I was in charge of cleaning the office)!”

KRK has been in the news for his legal battle with actor Salman Khan. KRK has claimed that he is being sued for his unfavourable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, while Salman’s lawyers have said that the defamation suit is in response to allegations of corruption and money laundering.

After taking several digs at Salman and declaring that he will not back down, KRK ‘voluntarily’ took down all videos about the actor from his YouTube channel last week. KRK said that he does not want to ‘hurt’ Salman.

