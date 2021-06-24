Kamaal R Khan vs Salman Khan: KRK refuses to stop 'reviewing' films, vows to challenge court order

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has issued a Twitter reponse to the court order on his ongoing defamation case. Actor Salman Khan had accused KRK of making defamatory statements, but KRK maintains that the lawsuit is in retaliation to his negative review of Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

KRK wrote in a series of tweets on Thursday that he will challenge the Mumbai court's order, which granted temporary relief to Salman Khan. He also said that he will continue to review films, as it is his job.

"I have read the court order about #SalmanKhan Vs #KRK defamation case and I have decided to go to High Court against it. The Court didn’t order me to remove those videos which I have posted till now as Salman asked. But court orders me to not review any #Salmankhan film in future." He continued, "I believe that review of the film is my personal opinion and court should not stop me from expressing my personal opinion. Therefore I will go to high court and even Supreme Court to protect my rights. I am a film critic and it’s my job, so I will continue reviewing films."

A screenshot of KRK's tweets.





He also said that he won't be publishing any 'controversial' material on his old YouTube channel, and directed his fans to a new channel, where he said he'd be posting future 'roasting videos'.

According to PTI, a Mumbai court on Wednesday temporarily restricted KRK from sharing any defamatory posts or videos on Salman. This temporary injunction shall continue till the final disposal of the suit. “A good reputation is an element of personal security and is protected by the Constitution equally with the right to the enjoyment of life, liberty and property,” the court held. “If the defendant (Kamaal Khan) is permitted to continue the use of such defamatory words against the plaintiff (Salman Khan) they will cause irreparable loss to the image of plaintiff in the society,” it said. The case has been adjourned till August 2.