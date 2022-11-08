Kamal Haasan, Akshara Haasan dance to Who's The Hero at his birthday bash. Watch

Actor Kamal Haasan celebrated his 68th birthday with a grand bash on Monday. The who’s who of Tamil film industry were present at the party and pictures from the celebration have surfaced on social media. A video of Kamal dancing with his daughter Akshara Haasan to a song from his film Manmadhan Ambu has now surfaced online. Also read: Kamal Haasan birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes 'bapuji' with a childhood picture as he turns 68

The party took place at a luxury hotel in Chennai. In one of the videos from the party, Kamal Haasan can be seen matching steps with his daughter Akshara Haasan to the song Who’s the Hero from Manmadhan Ambu.

The party was attended by Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Trisha, Siddharth, Arun Vaidyanathan, Bindu Madhavi, Lingusamy, Mysskin, Yugi Sethu and Lokesh Kanagaraj among others.

Kamal, who is currently basking in the success of his last release Vikram, is currently shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2. In February 2020, the shoot of the film came to a standstill after a major accident on the sets left three dead and 10 injured when a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down. In September, the shoot resumed after two years.

Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music.

Kamal is also set to reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 35 years. On Sunday, a statement was released announcing the reunion of the duo which had last worked in Tamil gangster drama, Nayakan.

