Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Kamal Haasan birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes 'bapuji' with a childhood picture as he turns 68

Kamal Haasan birthday: Shruti Haasan wishes 'bapuji' with a childhood picture as he turns 68

tamil cinema
Published on Nov 07, 2022 01:05 PM IST

On Kamal Haasan’s 68th birthday, celebrities took to social media to send warm birthday wishes to the actor. Shruti Haasan, Lakshmi Manchu, R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj and many others shared their messages on Twitter.

Shruti Haasan shares a childhood picture of Kamal Haasan to wish him on 68th birthday.
Shruti Haasan shares a childhood picture of Kamal Haasan to wish him on 68th birthday.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan turned 68 on Monday. Celebrities like Shruti Haasan, Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, R Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj and others penned heartfelt birthday messages for him on social media handles. (Also read: Bollywood writes letters of love for Shah Rukh Khan as he turns 57: Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, and more)

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor-daughter Shruti Haasan shared an unseen black and white picture of Kamal Haasan from his childhood and wrote, “Happy birthday bapuji (father)@ikamalhaasan (birthday cake nazar amulet emojis)”. In the picture, Kamal wore a quirky shirt and smiled while posing for the camera.

Shruti Haasan wishes Kamal Haasan via Instagram Stories for his 68th birthday.
Shruti Haasan wishes Kamal Haasan via Instagram Stories for his 68th birthday.

Taking to Twitter handle, actor Manchu Lakshami Prasanna shared a picture of Kamal in white coat and wrote, “Wishing the epitome of excellence, the finest actor a very Happy Birthday @ikamalhaasan guru. May you lead a happy and healthy life. #HBDKamalHaasan.” Actor turned politician R. Sarathkumar shared a picture with Kamal and captioned, “Happy birthday dear friend.” He used ‘HBDKamalHaasan’ as the hashtag on the post. R Sarath Kumar wore a white shirt and Kamal decked up in grey sweater.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj shared a happy picture with Kamal on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for always inspiring us…wish you the best on your day…our dearest @ikamalhaasan…” In the picture, Prakash laughed while looking at Kamal. Reacting to the post, one person commented, “You both are finest actors of India.” Second person wrote, “God bless you both (red heart emoji).” Third person commented, “The real Tamil and Malayalam endorsers.”

Kamal made his acting debut as a child actor with Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma in 1960. He has starred in several films such as Apoorva Raagangal, Moondram Pirai, Hey Ram, Dasavathaaram among others.

Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar’s Indian 2. The film stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in prominent roles. He will also reunite with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for a new yet-untitled Tamil project after 35 years.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shruti haasan kamal haasan
shruti haasan kamal haasan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out