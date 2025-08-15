Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor wish fans on 79th Independence Day: ‘Make India stronger’

Many celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have extended their wishes to fans as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day. Kirron Kher, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Babu, Sonu Sood and Rajkummar Rao also wished their followers on their respective social media platforms on Friday. Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, and Kareena Kapoor shared posts on the 79th Independence Day.

Kamal Haasan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena wish fans on Independence Day

Taking to X, Kamal wrote "let the courage that won us freedom now win us progress". He said, “Independence to dream, to innovate, to uplift. From plough to particle, from the salt march to the space age, may we keep widening the freedoms that make India stronger, let the courage that won us freedom now win us progress, in every village, every city, every mind. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.”

Priyanka Chopra shared a video of a National Flag fluttering and tweeted, "Happy Independence Day." Mohanlal shared a picture of himself saluting the National Flag and tweeted, "Happy Independence Day."

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of the National Flag against the sunset on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Here's to our country and its incredible spirit. Happy Independence Day." Mahesh Babu shared a picture and simply wished, “Happy Independence Day.”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Instagram, "Freedom in our hearts, pride in our souls. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind!" Kiron shared her photos with the National Flag and wrote, "Happy Independence Day."

Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher extend wishes too

Akshay Kumar shared a picture as he stood on the beach with "real-life heroes". He said, "Freedom feels brighter when we care for the ground beneath our feet. Was enjoying beachside volleyball when I met these real-life heroes keeping our beaches clean… all smiles, all heart. #IndependenceDay #EverydayHeroes." In another post he shared, "Here’s to the freedom that defines us and the pride that unites us. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind."

Hema Malini celebrated the occasion with other leaders. She wrote in Hindi, "Let's come together...hoist the tricolour in every home, increase the glory of the motherland. On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, I participated by hoisting the National Flag at my residence in Vrindavan, Mathura." Sonu Sood shared pictures from the Wagah Border and wrote, "Happy Independence Day."

Sharing his photo on Instagram, Anupam Kher wrote, "Happy Independence Day to all Indians living around the world! I pray to God that our country progresses rapidly. Jai Hind!" Rajkkumar, sharing a photo of himself, said, "Happy Independence Day, everyone. Heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage, dedication, and selfless sacrifices in protecting us and our nation. Jai Hind."

Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15. It became independent on August 15, 1947.