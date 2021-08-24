Kamal Haasan praises Shershaah, says he 'resented way Indian army was depicted' in some films

Kamal Haasan is the latest actor to praise Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah. On Monday, he took to Twitter to share his views on the movie and how it's a departure from the kind of films that are made on the Indian Army.

"Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers," he wrote in a tweet. Kamal also praised the film's leads and Dharma Productions. "Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work," he added.

Karan Johar, who produced the film, reacted to Kamal's tweet saying, "Thank you so much Sir! This is such an honour for team #Shershaah." Kiara and Sidharth also wrote, "Thank you so so much Sir."

Biographical action drama Shershaah follows the events behind the Kargil war of 1999. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Earlier, stars such as Vicky Kaushal had also praised the film. Vicky took to Instagram Stories and shared how much he loved the movie. He wrote, "Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the bravehearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother." Appreciating Kiara, he added, "@kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi (You'll make me cry). So so good. Must watch... kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!" Replying to the same, Kiara said, "Big Hug Vicky."

The film released on Amazon Prime ahead of Independence Day.