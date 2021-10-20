Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kamya Panjabi on Aryan Khan’s bail plea being rejected: ‘If NCB has the drug peddler’s number…’
bollywood

Kamya Panjabi on Aryan Khan’s bail plea being rejected: ‘If NCB has the drug peddler’s number…’

Kamya Panjabi said that Aryan Khan being denied bail is nothing but ‘harassment and a one-sided opinion’. He is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail.
Kamya Panjabi tweeted about Aryan Khan being denied bail.
Published on Oct 20, 2021 10:03 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Television actor Kamya Panjabi tweeted about actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail application getting rejected by a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. She called the extension of his stay at the Arthur Road jail ‘harassment’.

“What has happened to our judiciary system? Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased. This is harassment and a one-sided opinion. There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest etc. Why keep in jail? #AryanKhan,” she tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

“If #NCB has the drug peddler’s number, why doesn’t NCB figure out from their chat and call the source or the distributor and arrest them? Keep them in jail and interrogate if you really want India to be free from #Drugs #AryanKhan #StopThisHarassment #ArrestDrugDistributors,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and recovered drugs. While no drugs were found in his possession, he has been accused of having links with an international drug ring and being involved in trafficking on the basis of his WhatsApp chats. He has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since October 8.

The NCB said on Wednesday that the police have found drug-related WhatsApp messages between Aryan and a debutante actress, reported ANI. However, her identity has not yet been revealed.

Also read | Aryan Khan denied bail: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees director says ‘outrageous’, Swara Bhasker calls it ‘abdication of law’

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are yet to make a statement on Aryan’s arrest. However, many Bollywood celebrities including Pooja Bedi, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh and others have come out in support of the Khans.

On Wednesday, Swara tweeted, “Stunning abdication of law... by those charged with upholding the rule of law! #AryanKhanBail #AryanKhan #AryankhanDrugsCase.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan kamya panjabi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taapsee answers KBC 13 contestant’s question about her that stumped Amitabh

5

Sara spotted outside the gym, Shruti clicked at Mumbai airport. See pics

Karan has many things to say but 'feels restricted': ‘I’m done offending people'

Sunny Singh on his Adipurush co-star Prabhas: I don’t think he knows he is a big star
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP