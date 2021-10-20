Kamya Panjabi on Aryan Khan’s bail plea being rejected: ‘If NCB has the drug peddler’s number…’

Television actor Kamya Panjabi tweeted about actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail application getting rejected by a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court. She called the extension of his stay at the Arthur Road jail ‘harassment’.

“What has happened to our judiciary system? Aam janta trusts our judiciary system as they are a neutral body and hence not supposed to be biased. This is harassment and a one-sided opinion. There are so many other ways to interrogate, like house arrest etc. Why keep in jail? #AryanKhan,” she tweeted.

“If #NCB has the drug peddler’s number, why doesn’t NCB figure out from their chat and call the source or the distributor and arrest them? Keep them in jail and interrogate if you really want India to be free from #Drugs #AryanKhan #StopThisHarassment #ArrestDrugDistributors,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and recovered drugs. While no drugs were found in his possession, he has been accused of having links with an international drug ring and being involved in trafficking on the basis of his WhatsApp chats. He has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since October 8.

The NCB said on Wednesday that the police have found drug-related WhatsApp messages between Aryan and a debutante actress, reported ANI. However, her identity has not yet been revealed.

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are yet to make a statement on Aryan’s arrest. However, many Bollywood celebrities including Pooja Bedi, Hansal Mehta, Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh and others have come out in support of the Khans.

On Wednesday, Swara tweeted, “Stunning abdication of law... by those charged with upholding the rule of law! #AryanKhanBail #AryanKhan #AryankhanDrugsCase.”