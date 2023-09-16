Kangana calls herself GOAT as she says she is ‘badtameez and bhayankar wali’ talented: Batman hoon mai

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and talked about being perceived as ‘badtameez (mannerless)' and talented at the same time by her colleagues, including filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Zeeshan Ayyub. Agreeing with them, she called herself the ‘greatest of all times’ aka GOAT. She compared herself with the vigilante superhero Batman. Also read: Kangana Ranaut bows down to Shah Rukh Khan after Jawan release

Kangana Ranaut react to Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and Zeeshan Ayyub

Kangana Ranaut called herself 'Batman' after praises from Hansal Mehta, Zeeshan Ayyub and Anurag Kashyap,

Kangana wrote, “Yeh baat pe sab agree karte hai left right both wings. 1) ek toh main bahut badtmeez hoon 2) violent and extremist bhi hoon, I like violence and violence also likes me. 3) thodi bigadi hue aur bahut ziddi hoon. 40 aur bhayankar wali talented. Matlab G.O.A.T types. Isko kehte hain Batman.. wahi hoon main (This is something everyone can agree, despite political differences that I am very mannerless, violent, extremist, I am spoiled and stubborn; I'm also dangerously talented like greatest of all times kind. This is called being Batman, I am him.)”

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta and Zeeshan Ayyub praises.

Hansal Mehta: Kangana Ranaut is a wonderful actress

Kangana also shared clips from Hansal and Zeeshan's interviews where the two talked about her. Hansal, who had a fallout with Kangana during their film Simran, told Aaj Tak, "Adaakar matlab kamaal hai. Hindustan main shayad kam actresses aayi ho jaise Kangana hai. Jo unhone kaam kiya hai past main, voh bohot accha kaam kiya hai. Simran main, matlab voh film bhale hi thodi weak thi, lekin uss film main Kangana ke performance ko aap nahi fault kar sakte ho (She is a wonderful actress. There have been maybe only a few actresses in India like Kangana. Her work in the past has been fantastic. Even though Simran was a weak film, but you can’t fault Kangana’s performance in the film)."

Anurag Kashyap: Kangana Ranaut is very sincere, but…

In a different interview, Zeeshan recently told Jist, “There was a time when Kangana as an actor, was superlative, when she did Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also appreciated her in a rare case. He added, “She is one of the finest actors. She is very sincere when it comes to work, there are other problems that she has. However, when it comes to her talent, nobody can snatch that away from her. What she has in herself, as an actor, as a sincere creative person also, nobody can take that away from her but yes, it is very difficult to deal with her."

However, these are not the only celebrities who are seen at loggerheads with Kangana. A lot of celebs also come forward to praise Kangana from time to time. In fact, the Queen actor is also seen attending more Bollywood events and parties now. She will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2, followed by Tejas in October. She also has Emergency in the pipeline.

