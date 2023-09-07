Kangana Ranaut bows down to Shah Rukh Khan after Jawan release, calls him ‘cinema God that India needs’

Kangana Ranaut has showered high praise on Shah Rukh Khan, after his film Jawan saw a massive response on the first day of release itself. Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and said that Shah Rukh is the 'cinema God that India needs' and went on to congratulate the whole team of Jawan. (Also read: Deepika Padukone poses with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at Jawan screening) Kangana Ranaut has reacted positively to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Kangana praises Shah Rukh

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, Kangana shared a poster of Jawan and wrote a long note for Shah Rukh. She said, “From being the ultimate lover boy of the nineties to a decade long struggle again to reinvent his connection with his audience to his late forties to mid fifties and ultimately rising as the quintessential Indian mass super hero at the age of 60 (almost) Is nothing short of super heroic even in real life. I remember the time when people wrote him off and mocked his choices but his struggle is a master class for all artists enjoying long careers but must reinvent and reestablish. SRK is the cinema God that cinema needs not just for his hugs or dimples but for some serious world saving as well. (smile face emoticons) Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility King Khan. @iamsrk.”

She also added the hashtag jawan and wrote, "Congratulations to the whole team."

Kangana wrote on her Instagram Stories.

About Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan had grossed ₹51.17 crore worldwide as per the latest advance day booking figures for the film's opening day. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra, among others. It is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Hindustan Times review of the film added, “Jawan is an SRK show from start to end, and it's double the treat watching him in a dual role. From his heroic entry scene to the fights to dance numbers, there's nothing that he can't do and makes you believe in it as well. At 57, turning 58 in November, SRK bowls you over with his action. Given the amount of action he has done in Jawan, it appears that Pathaan was a mere teaser. Atlee makes sure he doesn't disappoint audiences in his Hindi directorial debut, as he blends all the elements of commercial cinema to build a massy entertainer.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON