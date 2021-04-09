Kangana Ranaut believes Twitter user's claim of making a Mona Lisa sketch, gets funny reply

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday believed a fan when he claimed he had made a sketch of Leonardo da Vinci's famous portrait Mona Lisa after nearly 11 months of hard work. He later clarified it was done with the help of some apps. He also shared a monochrome picture of it on Twitter.

The user wrote, "Made this H1B pencil sketch ink painting with charcoal drawing on acrylic canvas based on oil painting. It took me almost 11 months to complete this painting as there were too many nuances in the expression of the vibes around the central figure. RT to encourage my humble effort."

Replying to this the Thalaivi actor wrote, "Did you make it ? Hard to believe but I take your word for this." However, the user responded saying, "3-4 apps download kiye the.. ab bhool gaya kaun sa effect use kiya.. but thanks anyway (I had downloaded 3-4 apps.. have forgotten now which effect I had used)."

Kangana, who is active on Twitter, had on Wednesday said how many big stars had congratulated her secretly for Thalaivi's trailer. She had written: "Bollywood is so hostile that even to praise me can get people in trouble,I have got many secret calls and messages even from big stars like @akshaykumar they praised @Thalaivithefilm trailer to sky but unlike Alia and Deepika films they can’t openly praise it. Movie mafia terror." She had retweeted scriptwriter Aniruddha Guha's tweet which said: "Kangana Ranaut is an exceptional, once-in-a-generation actor."

She is also known for giving her opinion on current issues. She had highlighted the dissimilarity between a 'nationalist' and an 'ultranationalist'. “If you love your nation then you are a nationalist if you are obsessed with your nation, and every single action of yours is directed at its well being every penny that you spend you want your nation and it’s people to benefit then you are a an ultranationalist #VocalForLocal,” she wrote.