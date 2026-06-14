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Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata declared tax-free in Haryana after CM Nayab Singh Saini's special screening

This marks the second state exemption for Kangana Ranaut film during its opening week, following a similar tax-free status granted in Delhi.

Jun 14, 2026 05:20 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Kangana Ranaut’s new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has been declared tax-free across Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made the announcement in Chandigarh following a special screening of the 26/11-inspired drama, which he attended alongside Ranaut and senior state leaders. This marks the second state exemption for the film during its opening week, following a similar tax-free status granted in Delhi.

Haryana CM praises the film's message

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut during a special screening of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, in Chandigarh on Saturday. (@NayabSainiBJP X/ANI Photo)(@NayabSainiBJP)

After watching the film, Chief Minister Saini shared that its story delivers a powerful message that everyone needs to see. "I have said that such motivational films, which inspire us, should be watched by all of us," Saini stated. "We will declare this tax-free in Haryana because it inspires us and makes us feel our duties".

The Chief Minister tied the movie's focus on bravery and public service back to India's national strength. He mentioned that the pain of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks was felt across the entire country, adding that India today stands firm on national security and sovereignty.

Kangana Ranaut thanks the Haryana government

About the film

Released in theaters on June 12, the Manoj Tapadia-directed film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shifts the focus of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks away from the Taj Hotel. Instead, it highlights the chapter that took place inside the Cama and Albless Hospital. After launching their deadly assault at CST station, terrorists stormed the hospital, spreading panic throughout the wards. Despite the immense danger, a brave group of nurses and staff members risked their lives to shelter hundreds of vulnerable patients, specifically targeting the safety of pregnant women and newborns.

The ensemble cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, and Rasika Aghase, with Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

 
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