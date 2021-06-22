Kangana Ranaut calls for abolition of 'slave name' India, wants to revert to 'Bharat'

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday called for the abolition of the name 'India' and said that the country should revert to being called 'Bharat'. Describing 'India' as a 'slave name', the actor posted a series of comments on social media.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Koo account and wrote that the country cannot progress if it remains a 'cheap copy' of the Western world. Kangana has lately taken to using the homegrown Koo platform. She was permanently suspended from using Twitter after she was found to be in violation of the platform's hate speech policy.

She wrote, "India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat." She shared a screenshot of her post as a story on Instagram.

Screenshots of Kangana Ranaut's posts.

In a follow-up post, she continued, "British gave us slave name India... which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It's made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that's who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let's start with the name Bharat."

Kangana was banned from Twitter in May for sharing incendiary tweets after the West Bengal elections. Recently, she even slammed Instagram and urged her fans to follow her on Koo. "I am not interested in your clothes and skin I want to see deeper I want to see your mind and intellect," she wrote.