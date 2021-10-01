Kangana Ranaut calls for ‘social cleansing’ while attacking ‘dumb Bollywoodias’

Kangana Ranaut on Friday went on a rant against the film industry that escalated from her condemning ‘Bollywoodias’ in her usual style to suggesting that ‘it’s time for social cleansing'.

In a series of notes shared on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote that ‘it’s not a bad time at all' for the film industry, as ‘only good content will survive’. She also seemed to express her impatience with her recent film, Thalaivii, not getting a proper theatrical release. The political drama, based on the early life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is now streaming on Netflix.

Commenting on the barrage of release dates being announced by Bollywood filmmakers, she shared a meme and wrote, “Dumb Bollywoodias sleeping for months on end now suddenly announcing release dates like people have nothing better to do than to watch their tacky films.”

Screenshots of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

She continued in her second Story, “It's a good time for people like us. We don't get solo release, we don't find enough screens. And even if we do, we don't get good shows. Big studios and mafia has full control over exhibitors and multiplexes. Only thing we rely on is good content, that's how I have made it this far. With current situation, can't resist singing Big B song to all mafia who make trashy films but because of manipulations and monopoly make big numbers. Well, here's the song for you all…”

She then pasted the lyrics to the song Apni Toh Jaise Taise, from the movie Laawaris, starring Amitabh Bachchan: “Apni toh jaise taise, thodi aise ya waise, kat jayegi, aap ka kya hoga janab-e-ali (We'll survive one way or another, what about you?)”

She concluded by saying, “This is a transformative time for film industry, only good content will survive. So actually, it's not a bad time at all. It's time for social cleansing. Old empires will fall and new ones will arise.”

Kangana has long been involved in a feud with mainstream Bollywood in general, and has attacked certain actors and celebrities openly. She has criticised their work and has spoken against their business practices.

