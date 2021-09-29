Kangana Ranaut ignores ‘no mask, no entry’ board at airport, fans ask if celebrities are exempt from rule. Watch

Kangana Ranaut posed for photographers as she arrived at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning, to catch a flight out of the city. She flashed the victory sign as she stepped out of her car and walked inside the terminal. What caught fans’ attention was that she was not wearing a mask. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 in May but recovered within a few days.

A video shared by a paparazzo account showed a huge ‘no mask, no entry’ board just a few feet away from Kangana. Fans reacted in the comments section. “Waah No Mask No Entry ko kya ignore kiya gaya. Jaise party vote baad janta ko karti hai (Kangana has ignored the ‘no mask, no entry’ sign just like political parties ignore the voters after the elections),” one quipped. “No mask no entry, is it only for normal people and not these celebs?” another asked.

Recently, Kangana saw the release of Thalaivii, in which she played former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, directed by AL Vijay, got an early streaming release after hitting the theatres.

In an Instagram post, Kangana talked about the sacrifice she made for Thalaivii. “Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body… I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself #thalaivii,” she wrote, sharing picture collages of stills from the film alongside glamorous photos.

Kangana has a number of films in the pipeline. She will be seen playing a spy in the action-thriller Dhaakad, an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas and Sita in Sita: The Incarnation. She will also direct and star in Aparjita Ayodhya and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda. Apart from this, she is producing the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru, which also marks her foray into the digital space.

