Kangana Ranaut says she's Lock Upp's 'superstar host', says Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar failed at it

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently seen as the host of Lock Upp, hailed herself as a 'superstar host' as she boasted about her hosting skills. She said that many successful actors have failed at hosting, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh. She noted that only she, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, and Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan have been successful hosts. Also Read| Kangana Ranaut snaps at paparazzi waiting at her home: 'Har roz aaoge kya, band karo'. Watch

She boasted about Lock Upp's success once again as she named her fellow actors as unsuccessful hosts. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday night, Kangana wrote, “Many successful actors have tried their hands on hosting like SRK, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh… they may have successful careers but they failed at hosting they are unsuccessful hosts, so far only Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji ,Salman Khan ji and Kangana Ranaut have achieved this glory to be a super star host… privileged to be in this league.”

Kangana Ranaut writes about successful and unsuccessful hosts on Instagram Stories.

The actor, who in her last post had said that many from the industry are crying at the success of her show, once again claimed that people are jealous of her work as a host. She wrote, “I wish I didn't have to state the obvious but jealous movie mafia is doing everything to discredit me and my show so I had to do the needful and I don't mind… if I can stand up for everyone else I can stand up for myself also… it is wonderful to be the only successful host of this generation #lockupp.”

It comes after the actor said in an interview with Editorji that she was a bit apprehensive about debuting as a host on Lock Upp as many successful actors have failed at the task. She said, "I know I have a strong personality, but still, the amount of actors who have failed in hosting, especially those who have empowering personalities, intelligent views of the world. I thought I may be good but I will take time to get accepted and to get a hang of it."

Ektaa Kapoor's Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana's judgement day episode airing on the weekends. The show recently crossed 200 million views, after which Kangana had taken an indirect dig at filmmaker Karan Johar.

