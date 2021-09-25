Kangana Ranaut calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘one of the best actors in the world’ after Emmy nom

Actor Kangana Ranaut has called Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘one of the best actors in the world’ after he got nominated for an International Emmy Award. Nawazuddin is nominated in the Best Actor category for Serious Men.

Sharing Nawaz's picture on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world.” She also added an Earth emoji with her message.

Kangana Ranaut congratulates @Nawazuddin_S as he has got a nomination in best actor category of International Emmy awards for Serious men#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/R4MQpqkEPB — Kangana Insta Update 2 (@KR_Insta2) September 24, 2021

Nawaz had expressed gratitude at being nominated in an Instagram post as well. “Wow !!!! #SeriousMen has got me a nomination for the prestigious #InternationalEmmyAwards in the Best Actor category Congratulations Team #SeriousMen Director #SudhirMishra @sejtherage @bhavesh_mandalia @manujosephsan & last but not the least @netflix_in @netflix @iemmys,” he wrote.

"Working with Sudhir and playing the role of Ayyan Mani in Serious Men was a dream come true for me and the International Emmy nomination is validation of all the hard work we poured into the film. I feel honoured to portray meaningful stories that are being recognised globally - which is now a reality thanks to platforms like Netflix," the actor said in a statement.

Serious Men is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph's 2010 novel of the same name by director Sudhir Mishra. It is about an ambitious underachiever who capitalises on his son's newfound fame as boy-genius to better his family's situation.

Nawaz has been pitted against British star David Tennant (Des) as well as actors Roy Nik of Israel (Normali) and Christian Tappan of Colombia (El Robo del Siglo or The Great Heist) in the Best Actor category.

Sushmita Sen's Disney Hotstar series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani, has also made it to the final four of the best drama series category. The show is nominated alongside Chile's El Presidente, Israel's Tehran and UK show There She Goes season two.

Vir Das: For India has been nominated in the comedy segment along with popular French show Call My Agent, UK's Motherland: Christmas Special and Colombian series Promesas de Campana.

The winners for 2021 International Emmy Awards will be announced during an in-person ceremony, to be held in New York City on November 22. Last year, Netflix's critically-acclaimed series Delhi Crime had won the best drama series honour at the International Emmy Awards.

(With PTI inputs)