Kangana Ranaut calls Qala a great film, praises Babil and 'Himachali girl' Tripti Dimri

Kangana Ranaut has watched Babil's debut film, Netflix original Qala, and showered praises on director Anvita Dutt and lead actors Babil and Tripti Dimri. She also wrote in a social media post that she could not take her eyes off the film. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Tabu is ‘singlehandedly saving’ Bollywood with her hit films)

Kangana wrote in a series of Instagram Stories that she posted Wednesday morning, "#Qala is a great film, it's not your usual three-act structure neither is it a literal story of the physical world, it's a metaphorical representation of creative consciousness…watch it with an open mind sit back to let it flow, magic will unfold."

She further wrote, "Director of Qala @anvita_dee is one of the greatest creative forces right now. I had the privilege of working with her in my film Queen (@anvita_dee wrote Queen) After a smashing directorial debut #bulbul in her second film as a director. She penetrates into the dreadful depths of the human psyche. And does the unthinkable dances with the demons of desire, hate jealousy, and insecurities."

"All departments are great!!! special mention for all performances....@babil.i.k as a debutant is terrific...@tripti_dimri as a fellow Himachali pahadi girl makes me so proud. I just can't take my eyes off her," she added.

The film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Girija Oak, Abhishek Bannerjee, and Swanand Kirkire. Qala traces the story of Indian playback singer Qala Manjushree in the 1930s and 40s. Produced by Karnesh Ssharma through his banner Clean Slate Filmz, the film also features his sister, actor Anushka Sharma in a special appearance.

Kangana is currently working on her new film Chandramukhi 2 - a sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi. Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence will star opposite Kangana in the film. She has been sharing pictures and updates about the film on her Instagram.

Apart from Chadramukhi, Kangana also has three other films in the pipeline. These include her action film Tejas in which she plays the role of an Air Force Pilot. She will also essay the role of former India prime minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama Emergency and a biopic on Bengali theatre legend Binodini Dasi.

