Irrfan's son Babil Khan runs to hug Tabu at Qala screening, fans get emotional: 'This made me cry'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil made his Bollywood debut with Qala on Friday. The psychological drama is directed by Anvita Dutt and also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in prominent roles. At the special screening of the Netflix film on Thursday, Babil Khan got a big hug from Irrfan's frequent collaborator and friend, Tabu. As videos from the screening made their way online, Irrfan's fans got emotional on seeing seeing them together. Also read: Qala movie review: Anvitaa Dutt's film struggles to rise above its parts

A fan shared a video from the event and wrote, “I might cry. (crying emoji) I don't talk much about what Tabu and Irrfan mean to me but I loved them and their cinema and THIS right here, matters!” The clip shows Babil running towards Tabu and giving her a tight hug. She, too, couldn't control her happiness on meeting him and looked emotional as she embraced him and ran her fingers through his hair.

I might cry. 😭 I don't talk much about what Tabu & Irrfan mean to me but I loved them & their cinema ❤️‍🩹 and THIS right here, matters! pic.twitter.com/uP1EvbiCui — 🌌 (@aestheticallyFM) December 1, 2022

A fan commented on the video, “I just hope and pray he does so well and is given all the love and support from the industry. Good luck Babil.” Another said, “This made me cry, this is so emo (emotional) to watch them.” One more fan reacted, “That's Babil?? Awwww.”

Babil's mom and Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also attended the film screening. Qala actor Tripti Dimri was also present at the screening. The film is set in the 1930s and is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer (Tripti Dimri) and her domineering mother (Swastika Mukherjee).

Babil recently talked about carrying on Irrfan's legacy with his foray into films. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am always comparing myself to the legacy…you know, bhaar hai (there is a weight on my shoulders). I am a person who wants to give the best when I am doing something. We shot this two years ago. I have grown as an actor a lot. So, I always wonder ‘I wish I would have done this or that’. But I also believe that whatever art you make has its own journey and you can’t bring your own ego into it.”

